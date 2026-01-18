On Saturday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a tough road loss at the hands of the Miami Heat. This was a back and forth affair throughout, with Alex Caruso ultimately missing a three-point shot at the buzzer to give the Heat a 122-120 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was excellent in this contest, but he was called for a crucial offensive foul in the final minute that helped Miami seal the win.

Worst offensive foul ever on SGA? pic.twitter.com/2Xx7kSRh79 — 🌊 (@MIKEYSAINRISTIL) January 18, 2026

After the game, Thunder fan Royce Young weighed in on the foul, writing, ” I can’t think of a single time I’ve seen this called an offensive foul,” on X, formerly Twitter.

It should be noted that by the letter of the law, if a player launches himself into the defender to initiate contact on a jump shot, as Gilgeous-Alexander clearly did to Pelle Larson on this play, it is to be ruled an offensive foul, and thus was correctly called.

However, this rule is not always enforced correctly, which may have led to some Thunder fans' frustrations that it was in such a crucial moment of this game.

Gilgeous-Alexander also pushed off on Larson just prior to the shooting motion, which went uncalled, as some fans noted.

Overall, the Thunder are still obviously in great position out West, currently sitting at 35-8 after the loss to the Heat. While talks of a record-breaking season are now likely out the window, they still have all of their goals in front of them for the 2025-26 campaign.

They'll certainly be hoping to hear some good news about star Jalen Williams, who exited the Heat contest in the first half with an apparent hamstring injury, from which he was unable to return.

The Thunder will next take the floor on Monday afternoon for a road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.