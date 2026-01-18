The Oklahoma City Thunder came into their game against the Miami Heat on Saturday looking to add to the current five-game win streak, but their attention now turns to a potential injury issue. Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams was forced to exit the team’s game against the Heat due to an apparent hamstring injury. Williams’ 2025-26 season debut was delayed as he was recovering from a wrist injury. Williams has emerged as an important piece of the Thunder’s championship core. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Article Continues Below