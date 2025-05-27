On the verge of their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder are inspiring confidence in their fan base. Following a massive Game 4 win to take a 3-1 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Thunder are one victory away from advancing past the Western Conference Finals.

As the Thunder traveled back home from Minnesota, fans went out of their way to greet the team on the runway. Despite the plane touching down well past midnight, several Oklahoma City residents eagerly waited nearby to support their players.

Despite stormy weather, Thunder fans welcomed their team back home in the early morning hours of Monday following their Game 4 win over the Timberwolves 🙌 OKC is one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012. (via @okcthunder)

pic.twitter.com/yM7liFyadm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

After getting dominated in Game 3, the Thunder rebounded with another close win in Game 4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren combined for 95 points to lead Oklahoma City to a 128-126 victory.

After two games in Minnesota, the Western Conference Finals returns to Oklahoma. The Thunder won both Games 1 and 2 at home against the Timberwolves to take their initial 2-0 lead. They have two chances to clinch the series at home. Should they drop Game 5, the series will go back to Minnesota for Game 6 before returning to Oklahoma City if Game 7 is necessary.

Thunder's home dominance in playoffs

The Thunder's home court advantage has been kind to them thus far in the 2025 playoffs. Oklahoma City has only lost once at the Paycom Center in the postseason, going 7-1 on their floor. Their only loss thus far came against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

In the seven games they claimed, the Thunder won by an average of 27.6 points. Oklahoma City blew out Minnesota by 26 points in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals before taking a 15-point victory in Game 2. Before Game 4, none of the series' previous matchups were particularly competitive.

Ahead of Game 5, Oklahoma City has only had one other closeout game on their home court in the 2025 playoffs. They decisively beat the Nuggets in Game 7 of the second round, advancing to the Western Conference Finals with a 125-93 victory. As such, the Thunder are already 8.5-point favorites to beat the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.