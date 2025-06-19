Thursday night could be the night for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they have a chance to win their first-ever championship. The Thunder are currently up 3-2 in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, and the two teams will meet for Game 6 on Thursday night in Indianapolis. OKC is favored to get the win, so the nets could end up coming down at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With a championship on the line, it sounds like a lot of Thunder fans are going to make the trip.

“Thunder fans are expected to show up in force in Indiana, accounting for nearly 1 in every 5 fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, according to ticket marketplace, Vivid Seats,” Clemente Almanza said on Thursday morning.

There is often a lot more geographic separation between teams in the NBA Finals as the Eastern Conference winner can be an East Coast team playing a West Coast team that won the Western Conference. That is often the case, but it isn't this year. It's still a bit of a haul, but fans can drive from Oklahoma City to Indianapolis in about 12 hours. Not an easy drive, but one that is worth it for Thunder fans who want to see their team win a championship.

This NBA Finals has been a lot of fun so far, and there is still a lot of room for excitement. Game 1 got the series started with a bang as the Pacers pulled off a miraculous comeback in the final minutes to steal a win on the road. The Thunder bounced back, however, as they easily defended home court in Game 2 to even the series up.

After the first two games went down in Oklahoma City, the series shifted over to Indiana. The Pacers looked good in front of their own fans, but they weren't able to take both games. Indiana had a double-digit lead late in the third quarter of Game 4, and it looked like a 3-1 series lead was going to happen. However, OKC stormed back to get the win and even up the series.

Game 5 went back to Oklahoma City, and while the Pacers made it interesting late, the Thunder found a way to get the win. Now, they are just one win away from capturing basketball's ultimate prize.

The Pacers and Thunder will get underway at 8:30 ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday night, and the game will be airing on ABC. OKC is currently favored by 6.5 points.