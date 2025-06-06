The Oklahoma City Thunder were ruthlessly mocked by fans on social media after an epic Game 1 collapse against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. Despite leading nearly the entire game, the Thunder couldn’t finish the job.

Tyrese Haliburton crushed Oklahoma City’s hopes with a clutch go-ahead jumper with just 0.3 seconds remaining. The win marked Indiana’s first NBA Finals victory since Game 5 of their 2000 showdown with the Lakers. It was a brutal ending for Thunder fans, who had watched their team dominate for three quarters.

Naturally, fans wasted no time flooding social media with brutal reactions. One user shared a photo of Haliburton flashing the choke sign, this time aimed at the Thunder.

Another posted a graphic referencing Jalen Brunson.

Others used memes to highlight Oklahoma City’s frustration to Indiana.

Another posted a screenshot OKC blowing 17-point lead with 9:27 left.

Another user mocked the fourth-quarter collapse with a caption “Thunder in the 4th quarter.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 38 points, the most points scored in an NBA Finals debut since 2001. Jalen Williams added 17, and Luguentz Dort chipped in 15. Rookie Chet Holmgren struggled, finishing with just 6 points on 2-of-9 shooting.

On Indiana’s side, Pascal Siakam led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Obi Toppin added 17 off the bench, while Myles Turner scored 15. Haliburton contributed 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. Andrew Nembhard also scored 14. Aaron Nesmith added 10 points and 12 rebounds as well. The Pacers closed the game on a 35–25 run, erasing a 15-point deficit in the final quarter with hustle, precision, and confidence.

With one cold-blooded shot, Haliburton announced himself as the brightest star on the game’s biggest stage. He was poised, fearless, and ready to lead Indiana’s title charge.

Fueled by a never-say-die mentality, the Pacers showed they can rise to the moment. For the Thunder, Game 2 in Oklahoma City is now a must-win. Their response will determine whether this series becomes a battle, or a quick fade.