OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder prospect Nikola Topic made his G League debut at the Paycom Center, which led to an emotional response from coach Daniel Dixon. Topic underwent a procedure amid a testicular cancer diagnosis in October. The Thunder announced Nikola’s G League assignment with the Blue, Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate.

After the game, coach Dixon addressed Topic’s courageous debut after a 137-135 overtime win against the Sioux Falls Skyforce for the Blue.

“It was awesome. For him, there were probably a ton of emotions he was going through. Having something taken away from you that you love from a young age cannot be easy,” Dixon said. “Just to see his resilience and him to know that the whole organization is behind him — we’re pushing him forward — I’m just really proud of him. Just seeing him crack a smile being out there on the court again.

“Doing what he enjoys, doing what he loves to do, being out there with his teammates. There were so many positive things just from him stepping on the floor, stepping in between those lines, and competing. He did a really good job.”

Daniel Dixon expressed his admiration for Topic after the Thunder prospect’s cancer diagnosis.

“One of the best things he’s done over the past few days is implement himself into the group, and he’s done a really good job of that,” Dixon added. “Getting to know the guys. He’s been willing to do anything and everything, and I think that just speaks to who he is as a person. I have a ton of respect for him. Just the way that he battled tonight.”

Topic finished with seven points on 3-for-5 shooting, including 1-for-2 from deep, seven assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes of the Blue’s 137-135 overtime win. While Dixon had plenty of good things to say about Topic, he wouldn’t share the team’s plans regarding Nikola’s time in the G League or if Topic is on a minutes restriction.

The Thunder organization will keep those plans in-house with Topic.

Thunder rookie Brooks Barnhizer excited for Nikola Topic

Thunder rookie Brooks Barnhizer spent a lot of time with Nikola Topic from summer league play to ramping up for Nikola's G League debut with the Blue. After scoring the game-winning shot in overtime, Barnhizer talked about Topic's impact.

“I've been around [Topic] a lot with summer league, being young guys, being [together] the last couple of weeks, ramping up with workouts and stuff,” Barnhizer said. “It's just so cool to see him not only that he was able to go out there and be him, but the attitude towards it, joking around on the bench. You can tell he was very excited to play basketball. I think it just rubbed off on the guys tonight.

“Everybody was having a lot of fun just playing with him. He gets a lot of people a lot of easy shots. He's just an overall great kid.”

Barnhizer finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals.