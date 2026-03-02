Spring is almost here, and Hulu subscribers have new movies and TV shows to catch on the streaming service in March 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!).
The biggest highlight is the 2026 Oscars livestreaming on Hulu on Sunday, Mar. 15, at 7 pm EST. Conan O'Brien will host the ceremony for the second year in a row, and it will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Everything coming to Hulu in March 2026
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in March 2026. Note: They are separated by day.
Sunday, Mar. 1
- Amor de mis Amores
- Amores Incompletos
- Besos de Azúcar
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
- Buen Salvaje
- Cast Away
- Chilangolandia
- Crazy Heart
- Dead Poets Society
- The Descendants – 15th Anniversary
- Dirty Grandpa – 10th Anniversary
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- El Ángel en el Reloj
- Espectro
- Fight Club
- Finding Nemo
- Firehouse Dog
- Frozen
- Garfield
- Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties – 20th Anniversary
- The Insider
- The Internship
- It Was Just an Accident
- Juno
- Las Niñas Bien
- London – 20th Anniversary
- Long Shot
- Lords of Dogtown
- Made of Honor
- Magic In The Moonlight
- Mardi Gras: Spring Break– 15th Anniversary
- Marie Antoinette – 20th Anniversary
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- My Cousin Vinny
- 1938: Cuando el petróleo fue nuestro
- No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas
- 127 Hours
- Pearl Harbor – 25th Anniversary
- Perfectos Desconocidos
- Point Break
- Raising Arizona
- Ratatouille
- The Revenant
- The Secret Agent
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Sobre Ella
- Speed
- There's Something About Mary
- Toy Story
- West Side Story (2021)
Monday, Mar. 2
- Loner Life in Another World (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)
- Bachelor in Paradise (Season 10)
Tuesday, Mar. 3
- Dark Side of Comedy (Seasons 1-2)
- Dark Side of the 2000s (Season 1)
- Dark Side of the Cage (Season 1)
- Dark Side of the Ring (Seasons 1-6)
- Fck That’s Delicious (Seasons 1-4)*
Wednesday, Mar. 4
- RJ Decker (Series premiere)
Thursday, Mar. 5
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 6)
Friday, Mar. 6
- Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese
- Killing Faith
Saturday, Mar. 7
- 90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love) (Season 1)
- American Monster (Seasons 8 and 9)
- Bigfoot Took Her (Season 1)
- The Great Food Truck Race (Season 12)
- Guy’s Grocery Games (Season 37)
- MythBusters (Seasons 15 and 16)
- The Tech Bro Murders (Season 1)
Tuesday, Mar. 10
- Parry Everything (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Season 5; subbed & dubbed)
Wednesday, Mar. 11
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Sunny Nights (Season 1)
Thursday, Mar. 12
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 4)
- City Confidential (Season 9)
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)
- Lie Detector: Truth or Deception (Season 1)
Friday, Mar. 13
- Malpractice (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Anniversary
Saturday, Mar. 14
- Beach Hunters (Season 3)
- Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (Season 4 premiere)
- Mysteries at the Museum (Season 20)
- 90 Day Fiancé (Seasons 7 and 8)
Sunday, Mar. 15
- The 98th Oscars (livestream)
- The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose
- Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 2; subbed & dubbed)
- Rooster Fighter (Series premiere)
- Theater Camp
Tuesday, Mar. 17
- Agatha Christie Library
- Hot Milk
Wednesday, Mar. 18
- The Nanny
Thursday, Mar. 19
- Management of a Novice Alchemist (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)
- Life After People (Season 3)
- Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1 (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)
- The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition (Season 1)
- Taking the Stand (Season 4)
Friday, Mar. 20
- King Ivory
Saturday, Mar. 21
- BBQ Brawl (Season 6)
- Expedition Unknown (Season 10)
- Guy’s Grocery Games (Season 39)
- MythBusters (Season 14)
- Naked and Afraid (Season 18)
- Garfield (2024)
Sunday, Mar. 22
- Forensic Factor: A New Era (Seasons 7 and 8)
- Summertide (Seasons 1 and 2)
Monday, Mar. 23
- The Bachelorette (Season 22 premiere)
- Sentimental Value
Tuesday, Mar. 24
- Digimon Beatbreak (Episodes 1-10; dubbed)
Wednesday, Mar. 25
- Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story
Thursday, Mar. 26
- Alone (Season 12)
- Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 2)
- Road Wars (Season 5)
Friday, Mar. 27
- Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice
Saturday, Mar. 28
- Bakers vs. Fakers (Season 1)
- Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Season 4)
- 90 Day: Hunt for Love (Season 1)
- Sin City Rehab (Season 1)
- Spring Baking Championship (Season 9)
- Dangerous Animals
Sunday, Mar. 29
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Monday, Mar. 30
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! (Season 1B)
Tuesday, Mar. 31
- If It’s Tuesday, It’s Murder (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)
- Meekah (Season 2)
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
- Blippi’s Out of This World Space Adventure
- House on Eden
- Jesus Revolution
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
- About My Father
