Spring is almost here, and Hulu subscribers have new movies and TV shows to catch on the streaming service in March 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!).

The biggest highlight is the 2026 Oscars livestreaming on Hulu on Sunday, Mar. 15, at 7 pm EST. Conan O'Brien will host the ceremony for the second year in a row, and it will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Everything coming to Hulu in March 2026

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in March 2026. Note: They are separated by day.

Sunday, Mar. 1

Amor de mis Amores

Amores Incompletos

Besos de Azúcar

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Buen Salvaje

Cast Away

Chilangolandia

Crazy Heart

Dead Poets Society

The Descendants – 15th Anniversary

Dirty Grandpa – 10th Anniversary

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

El Ángel en el Reloj

Espectro

Fight Club

Finding Nemo

Firehouse Dog

Frozen

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties – 20th Anniversary

The Insider

The Internship

It Was Just an Accident

Juno

Las Niñas Bien

London – 20th Anniversary

Long Shot

Lords of Dogtown

Made of Honor

Magic In The Moonlight

Mardi Gras: Spring Break– 15th Anniversary

Marie Antoinette – 20th Anniversary

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Cousin Vinny

1938: Cuando el petróleo fue nuestro

No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas

127 Hours

Pearl Harbor – 25th Anniversary

Perfectos Desconocidos

Point Break

Raising Arizona

Ratatouille

The Revenant

The Secret Agent

Silver Linings Playbook

Sobre Ella

Speed

There's Something About Mary

Toy Story

West Side Story (2021)

Monday, Mar. 2

Loner Life in Another World (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 10)

Tuesday, Mar. 3

Dark Side of Comedy (Seasons 1-2)

Dark Side of the 2000s (Season 1)

Dark Side of the Cage (Season 1)

Dark Side of the Ring (Seasons 1-6)

Fck That’s Delicious (Seasons 1-4)*

Wednesday, Mar. 4

RJ Decker (Series premiere)

Thursday, Mar. 5

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 6)

Friday, Mar. 6

Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese

Killing Faith

Saturday, Mar. 7

90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love) (Season 1)

American Monster (Seasons 8 and 9)

Bigfoot Took Her (Season 1)

The Great Food Truck Race (Season 12)

Guy’s Grocery Games (Season 37)

MythBusters (Seasons 15 and 16)

The Tech Bro Murders (Season 1)

Tuesday, Mar. 10

Parry Everything (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Season 5; subbed & dubbed)

Wednesday, Mar. 11

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Sunny Nights (Season 1)

Thursday, Mar. 12

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 4)

City Confidential (Season 9)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (Season 1)

Lie Detector: Truth or Deception (Season 1)

Friday, Mar. 13

Malpractice (Seasons 1 and 2)

Anniversary

Saturday, Mar. 14

Beach Hunters (Season 3)

Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars (Season 4 premiere)

Mysteries at the Museum (Season 20)

90 Day Fiancé (Seasons 7 and 8)

Sunday, Mar. 15

The 98th Oscars (livestream)

The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 2; subbed & dubbed)

Rooster Fighter (Series premiere)

Theater Camp

Tuesday, Mar. 17

Agatha Christie Library

Hot Milk

Wednesday, Mar. 18

The Nanny

Thursday, Mar. 19

Management of a Novice Alchemist (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)

Life After People (Season 3)

Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1 (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)

The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition (Season 1)

Taking the Stand (Season 4)

Friday, Mar. 20

King Ivory

Saturday, Mar. 21

BBQ Brawl (Season 6)

Expedition Unknown (Season 10)

Guy’s Grocery Games (Season 39)

MythBusters (Season 14)

Naked and Afraid (Season 18)

Garfield (2024)

Sunday, Mar. 22

Forensic Factor: A New Era (Seasons 7 and 8)

Summertide (Seasons 1 and 2)

Monday, Mar. 23

The Bachelorette (Season 22 premiere)

Sentimental Value

Tuesday, Mar. 24

Digimon Beatbreak (Episodes 1-10; dubbed)

Wednesday, Mar. 25

Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story

Thursday, Mar. 26

Alone (Season 12)

Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 2)

Road Wars (Season 5)

Friday, Mar. 27

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

Saturday, Mar. 28

Bakers vs. Fakers (Season 1)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Season 4)

90 Day: Hunt for Love (Season 1)

Sin City Rehab (Season 1)

Spring Baking Championship (Season 9)

Dangerous Animals

Sunday, Mar. 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Monday, Mar. 30

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! (Season 1B)

Tuesday, Mar. 31

If It’s Tuesday, It’s Murder (Season 1; subbed & dubbed)

Meekah (Season 2)

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Blippi’s Out of This World Space Adventure

House on Eden

Jesus Revolution

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

About My Father

