On Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at the United Center during the main event of the Elimination Chamber PLE, Randy Orton outlasted five other participants to emerge as the winner. While Logan Paul, who previously replaced Jey Uso as a participant, delivered a show-stopping performance, it was Orton who stole a shocking victory.

Despite being a heavy favorite to win the Chamber Match, Cody Rhodes failed to secure a win and instead suffered an RKO and a pinfall loss. The match also featured several other participants like Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and LA Knight. While all of them delivered top-notch performances, a minor blunder by LA Knight broke Orton's character.

Midway through the match, fans saw Knight attempt his signature middle rope elbow drop. However, Knight jumped on the ropes, slipped, and abruptly fell. However, instead of letting the botch stop his momentum, Knight kicked Orton and performed a jumping elbow drop.

Randy Orton rolling out and laughing after LA Knight's slip off the ropes at WWE Elimination Chamber 😂😂pic.twitter.com/PTAL91uKQH — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) March 2, 2026

The exact moment caused Orton to break character and instead break out into laughter. He was soon seen rolling toward the rope and constantly laughing. The moment was caught on camera and became a viral moment on the internet.

Randy Orton gets honest about WWE retirement

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Randy Orton shared his honest thoughts on a possible WWE retirement. “I'm 46 in a couple of months, and, you know, I can't do this forever,” he acknowledged. “I've been doing it for 26 years. If I could do it another decade, I will. The work rate, the way that I wrestle, you know, maybe I could pull that out.”