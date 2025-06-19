INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, like many of his teammates, comes from humble beginnings. The 43rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft navigated through various stints in the G League before latching, and unlatching, onto NBA rosters. Now, heading into Game 6 with a 3-2 lead against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, he's one step away from becoming an NBA champion.

Eventually establishing himself as a reliable center for the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks over the past few seasons, Hartenstein inked a three-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder. Before practice, Hartenstein reflected on his path during media availability before facing the Pacers.

“The journey was great. I think a lot of people could learn from it. There's a lot of ups and downs. There's a lot of figuring out, changing roles, figuring out how to establish yourself in the NBA,” Hartenstein said. “I think that's the biggest thing when you talk about your ego. For me, starting off in the NBA, I've seen a lot of different players that were really talented, but weren't able to look at themselves, let their ego go, and do what was best for their career.

“I had to change the way I played. I had to figure out what I could do to consistently get a niche in the NBA, and I think I found that,” Hartenstein concluded.

After the Houston Rockets selected him in the second round, Hartenstein played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets' G League affiliate, before making his NBA debut the following season. Upon his arrival in Oklahoma City this season, he found out he wasn't the only Thunder player with a road-less-traveled background.

Isaiah Hartenstein shares a similar path with Thunder teammates

Alex Caruso, who went undrafted in 2016, was traded to the Thunder, who gave him his first stint in the G League. Caruso's been phenomenal in the Thunder's postseason run. For Hartenstein, Caruso is one of the many teammates who beat the odds to be where they are.

“If you look at most of the players on this team. I think everybody's been through some kind of adversity throughout their career,” Hartenstein said. “You look at AC. Started as a two-way. He got cut from here, had to prove himself as a two-way [player]. My story's the same. Got cut a couple of times. Had to prove myself in the league. Lu Dort same way. Dub came from Santa Clare. Had to prove himself, too. If you look at everyone on our team, we've all been through adversity.”

Now, while facing the Pacers, Hartenstein, Caruso, and the Thunder are knocking on the door to an NBA title.