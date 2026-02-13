OKLAHOMA CITY — Head coach Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder head into the All-Star break 5-6 in their last 11 games. Since its historic 24-1 start, the defending champions' adversities have piled on since losing All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to an abdominal injury. After missing the first 19 games of the regular season due to wrist surgery, Thunder forward Jalen Williams reinjured his right hamstring after his return from a 10-game absence.

Still, Daigneault says the mid-season hurdles are advantageous for the rest of his Thunder team, which he says is best for his team after Thursday's 110-93 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We started 24-1. Since that point to now, I actually think that stretch has probably been better for us than starting 24-1 and kind of cruising in a rhythm the way that we were early,” Daigneault said. “I'm happy we played well. It obviously gave us a good cushion and positioned us well as we come down the stretch. But in terms of building the best team we can be, and strengthening ourselves, improving through the season, we've had to face adversity.

“We've had to solve a lot of problems. We've had to be high adaptive; we've had to draw on a lot of different players, and a lot of different roles. And typically, that stuff is an investment, and can pay dividends down the road if you approach it the right way.”

The Thunder's cushion atop the Western Conference standings had trimmed down to a 3.0-game lead over the second-placed San Antonio Spurs (38-16). Missing two of its three leading scorers, starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, and backup guard Ajay Mitchell, the Thunder's defense has given up 110+ points in four of its last five games without Gilgeous-Alexander.

Mark Daigneault is confident that the Thunder's recent lulls will ultimately make his team better in the long run, as Oklahoma City gears up for what it hopes will be another deep postseason run in pursuit of winning back-to-back titles.

Mark Daigneault prefers Thunder struggles over 24-1 start

Article Continues Below

The defending champions' historic 24-1 start proved unsustainable after the Thunder lost four of their next six games. Hopes of watching the Thunder tie or beat the 2016 Warriors' 73-9 regular-season record for best in NBA history quickly dissipated. Perhaps best for Daigneault and the Thunder, whose plans for 2025-26 extend beyond setting a regular-season record.

In the end, growing into the best team it can be will always top the Thunder's list of priorities. For Daigneault, the Thunder's current hurdles will help them do just that, and more, when you add the often demanding regular-season schedule, including the second night of an away/home back-to-back before the All-Star break.

“Despite the outcome tonight, I'm pretty pleased with the way that we've handled those adversities,” Daigneault said. “We've played a very condensed schedule—most games in a month's span after Christmas. We endured injuries during that time; we had a lot of ups and downs. And those things, as long as you use them as fuel and as long as you use them productively, can be good for you. So, that's our challenge.”

The All-Star break will give Thunder players a much-needed break. While there's no guarantee that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams will be back from their respective injuries, the defending champions will continue to lean on their depth, along with the lessons learned from losing six of their last 11 games.

“The circumstances are what they are. You can't change the circumstances. You have complete control over how you manage them; how you handle them,” Daigneault added. “This team has always done a great job of that. I think we've done a great job. As we come down the stretch, we don't know what's coming. We've got to continue to have that mindset.”

The Thunder will play at home in three of its first five games post-All-Star break.