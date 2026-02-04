Oklahoma City Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustained an abdominal strain during Tuesday night's 128-92 win over the Orlando Magic and will be sidelined through the All-Star break, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Gilgeous-Alexander played 28 total minutes against the Magic, recording 20 points and nine assists in the win. He was able to extend his streak of consecutive 20-point games to 121 games, putting him just five more games away from Wilt Chamberlain's historic record of 126 consecutive games scoring at least 20 points.

This is yet another significant injury that the defending NBA champions will have to navigate heading into the All-Star break, as star forward Jalen Williams has missed eight straight games with a hamstring injury. There is currently no timetable for Williams' return to play, but he will also be sidelined through the All-Star break.

Although this news is not ideal for the Thunder, who own the best record in the NBA at 40-11 overall, executive Sam Presti and his front office have immediately improved their secondary depth by trading for Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers.

McCain, who was a frontrunner for the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year award before suffering a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, was traded by the 76ers to the Thunder on Wednesday afternoon for one first-round pick and three second-round picks.

The Sixers will receive the Houston Rockets' 2026 first-round pick from the Thunder, as well as two 2028 second-round picks by way of the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City. The 2027 second-round pick going to Philadelphia will be the most favorable of Oklahoma City, Houston, Indiana, and Miami, league sources told ClutchPoints.

As a result of making a trade for McCain, the Thunder are in advanced discussions with the Charlotte Hornets to trade former first-round pick Ousmane Dieng for Mason Plumlee, as ClutchPoints first reported. The specifics of this trade are still being sorted out.

With Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams sidelined, McCain will immediately jump into a key role alongside Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, and other secondary pieces in the Thunder's starting lineup.

In 49 games, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor. He is currently the favorite to win the 2025-26 NBA MVP award.