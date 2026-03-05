The Seattle Seahawks were one of the best stories in the NFL in 2025. In retrospect, Seattle look like geniuses for signing Sam Darnold to a modest three-year contract and immediately winning the Super Bowl. Now the Seahawks are poised to be a force in the NFC over the next few seasons with Darnold at the helm.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the Seahawks right now is their bright future. Seattle only has $58.08 million in cap space this offseason, but their books are surprisingly clear in future seasons. If the Seahawks play their cards right, they could build a legitimate franchise that could stand the test of time.

That makes the 2026 NFL Draft all the more important for Seattle. The Seahawks only have four selections in April's draft, so they'll need to make every pick count. The most important of those picks will be the 32nd overall pick.

But who should Seattle target in the first round?

Here is a roundup of which players are being mocked to the Seahawks following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Note: This Seahawks 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock drafts released on March 2nd or later following the Combine.

RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Charles Davis, NFL.com

This pick would be reminiscent of the Rashaad Penny selection back in 2018. Remember him?

Seattle could be in the market for a starting running back if they don't address that need during free agency. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III looks set to test free agency after the Seahawks declined to use the franchise tag on him. It would be quite surprising if he does not land a lucrative contract with another team.

On top of that, Zach Charbonnet is in the final year of his rookie contract. He is currently rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered during the playoffs. Even if his rehab goes perfectly, there's a chance he's gone after the 2026 season.

Put all of that together, and it would not be surprising to see Seattle invest in a new running back.

Price was the thunder to Jeremiyah Love's lighting for the Fighting Irish. He solidified his position as RB2 in this year's draft class after putting on a show at the Combine.

This pick would look even better if the Seahawks add a rotational back during free agency.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

This would be a very popular pick among Seahawks fans as it would keep the local kid in Seattle.

The Seahawks have a surprisingly big need at wide receiver, even if it does not look like it right now. Rashid Shaheed is expected to test free agency after failing to work out an extension with the Seahawks. There's still a chance that Seattle can retain Shaheed, but fans should not count on it.

Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp is still under contract for two more seasons. But he will turn 33 years old this summer and it is easy to imagine his play taking a dip over the next few years.

That's what should make a boston pick so appealing to the Seahawks. They could add a young, talented receiver who could join Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the foreseeable future.

As for the player himself, Boston is a physical possession receiver who provide a lot of value in the red zone. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein even compared him to another superstar receiver in the NFC West, Puka Nacua.

This would be a great pick in real life.

G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

The offensive line has been suspect in Seattle for years. But Mike Macdonald is making it a point to change that perception.

Grey Zabel has been great for Seattle at left guard. Adding Pregnon would add to that strength and keep the Seahawks both young and talented on the interior.

Both Jalen Sundell and Anthony Bradford are on expiring contracts in 2026, which makes a pick like this all the more reasonable.

Pregnon projects as an immediate starter who will be a plus in the run game right away. It's hard to imagine Seattle not being at least tempted by him.

Pregnon is not listed as a first-round pick in any of the mock drafts listed in this piece. But that could change if he impresses at Oregon's pro day on March 17th.

Adding Pregnon would be an excellent process pick by the Seahawks.

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports; Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Of course, the Seahawks could also look to reinforce their “Dark Side” defense in the first round.

Seattle could lose a handful of secondary players in free agency. Josh Jobe, Coby Bryant, and Riq Woolen will all be unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year. All three players are expected to be paid handsomely, and it is unclear if Seattle will want to pay through the nose to reunite with any of them.

As such, the Seahawks should have their eyes on any of the top cornerbacks if they fall all the way to 32.

Terrell is a bit undersized whose competitive mentality help make up for his lack of size. That shows up both in coverage and when crashing downhill to defend the run. Seattle's coaching staff should find that very appealing.

Mock drafts are split on where Terrell will land at this point in the offseason. Some view him as going off the board in the middle of the first round, while others have him slipping into the second round.

The Seahawks should at least think about Terrell if he's available while they're on the clock.

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Hood is at his best in press-man coverage, but he has enough physical and mental traits to hold up in zone coverage too.

Reid noted that Hood is a former all-state center fielder in high school. That background clearly helped Hood develop excellent ball skills, evidence by logging 10 passes defensed and one interception in 2025.

Hood is also a physical tackler who shows up when defending the run too. That's practically a prerequisite in Seattle under Macdonald.

Opinion is also split on Hood, though a handful of analysts view the Cowboys at 20 as the floor for him.

Ultimately, Hood should be in consideration at pick 32 just the same as Terrell and any other fringe first-round cornerback in this year's class.