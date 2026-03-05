One of the most interesting teams entering the 2026 NFL Draft is the Cleveland Browns, and what they will do with their pick. The Browns hold the sixth pick in the draft and are looking at a variety of options. They have started scheduling top-30 visits with players and have already booked two big ones with Ty Simpson and Carnell Tate. There are also more coming on their way.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Browns have gotten right to work on scheduling visits, already meeting with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate. The Browns have the sixth and 24th picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, and both seem likely to be on the offensive side of the ball, with offensive linemen, wide receivers, and quarterbacks in play.

“Former Alabama QB Ty Simpson is on a visit with the Browns, per sources,” Pelissero reports. He also reported that, “Cleveland, which is getting a jump start on '30' visits ahead of free agency, is also hosting former Ohio State, WR Carnell Tate.”

Simpson is the most interesting visit the Browns have opted for, given they still have Shedeur Sanders after drafting him last year. With Mendoza going No. 1, Simpson is the second-ranked quarterback and could go anywhere in the first round or into the second round. Simpson has a lot of potential after his first full season as a starter, while passing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with five interceptions on a 64.5% completion percentage.

However, they can not wait for Carnell Tate at all. He will go in the top-10 because of his talent and his proven track record of being as productive as he was in college at Ohio State. Tate had 121 receptions and 1,872 receiving yards with a total of 14 touchdowns.

Tate would be a great pick for the Browns, who desperately need help in the receiving corps. It is also worth noting that Tate would stay in Ohio after Ohio State, which could be a bonus.