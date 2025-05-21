The Oklahoma City Thunder took Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88. However, the contest was ridiculed throughout, as many complained about the officiating of the game. Especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who seemingly had some favorable calls.

The questionable officiating allegedly led to one official to call out his colleagues, James Capers, Tyler Ford, and Mark Lindsey. On Wednesday, NBA insider Tim MacMahon revealed he received a text message from an unnamed official mocking the officiating of the Thunder-Timberwolves Game 1 matchup on the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast by ESPN.

“Your short crew from hell.”

Although he received the text, MacMahon disagreed with the unnamed official mocking the officiating crew in the Game 1 contest in the Western Conference Finals. He seemed to believe that the referees were not an issue, and that instead, it was more of a credit to Gilgeous-Alexander for finding ways to get to the free throw line.

“I didn't think the officiating was an issue here. Was Shai foul-hunting? Of course, he was. Honestly, that and turnovers was all they had going for them offensively in the first half.”

Despite the Timberwolves and NBA fans being upset with the calls going the Thunder's way in Game 1, Oklahoma City only had five more free throw attempts than Minnesota. The Timberwolves ended the game with 21 free throw attempts while the Thunder had 26.

Most, or all, of the criticism is on how the referees seemed to have favored Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the contest. Of the Thunder's 26 free throw attempts, the 26-year-old point guard shot 14 of them. Meanwhile, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards only had seven attempts from the charity stripe.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will have a chance to take a 2-0 lead over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves on Thursday. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City.