INDIANAPOLIS — While Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein knows the Indiana Pacers will be fighting to keep their season alive in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, he can almost taste the champagne and smell the cigar smoke. The champagne bottles will be on ice, accompanied by boxes of cigars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, awaiting the Thunder to clinch their first championship in franchise history. Hartenstein's traveled a long road to reach this point.

It's a journey Hartenstein shares with many of his Thunder teammates in his first season with Oklahoma City. Hartenstein believes the Thunder, with a 3-2 lead in the Finals' best-of-7, have to play with a level of desperation that surpasses the Pacers' approach in Game 6.

“It's the first to four. So, we're not going to come in acting like everything is sealed, everything's done,” Hartenstein said. “They're gonna come out with desperation. They're a great team, and we're gonna come out with the same, probably even more, desperation. That's where we're at,” Hartenstein said. “We're not looking too far ahead. Mark does a great job of not focusing too much on the outside. Not focusing too much on if we win one game, we're going to win a championship.

“We're really focused on let's play this Game 6. Let's go through the ups and downs through the Game 6, but then also, just establish it early, and come out with an emphasis,” Hartenstein concluded.

The notion that the Larry O'Brien trophy and everything that comes with it — commemorative Thunder championship t-shirts, cigars, and champagne will be in the building at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse —  should yield a desperate approach. Couple that with the possibility of hosting a Game 7, where anything can happen, back in Oklahoma City, and you'd understand why it's imperative for the Thunder to close out the Pacers on the road in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder's battle adversity, is paying off

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talks with Kentucky Wildcats guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws Derrick Rose comparison from John CalipariJackson Stone ·
Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (right) is introduced prior to game five of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center
How Isaiah Hartenstein’s battle through ‘adversity’ shapes Thunder NBA Finals journeyJosue Pavon ·
Atlanta Hawks, Dyson Daniels, Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA Finals
Dyson Daniels gets real on Thunder-Pacers NBA FinalsTomer Azarly ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk to the media after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Thunder rumors: What rival execs ‘assume’ about Jalen Williams, Chet HolmgrenMalik Brown ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals
Brian Windhorst drops Hall of Fame truth bomb on Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderJulian Ojeda ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) brings the ball up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight? Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Game 6 injury reportRishav Bhat ·
Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Before Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein inked a three-year, $87 million deal, he was fighting to stay in the NBA. It's a background many of his teammates can relate to, which Hartenstein addressed before practice for Game 6.

“We've all been through certain obstacles in our careers. I think we're very mature for our ages because we've been through that adversity,” Hartenstein said. “I also think Sam [Presti] and Mark [Daigneault] did a great job of just establishing a culture where you can thrive in situations.”

Now, the Thunder are on the cusp of capturing their first championship in franchise history.