HOUSTON — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams is keeping the big picture in mind after Friday's 125-111 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets. After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed where his team faltered in Friday's loss, Williams chose to look at the brighter side.

Pointing to the Thunder's 11-game win streak, which was snapped by the Rockets in Friday's loss, Williams knows his team took an uncharacteristic approach on the road.

“I don't want to blow this up super crazy. How many games did we just win in a row, 11? That's hard to do in general. I don't want to say we'll have games like this, but that is the human nature part of it,” Williams said. “We already clinched. We're going to be in first place, like, we know. So, I think it's very easy to let yourself off the gas. We've done a good job of it. I think this team really enjoys winning, too. So, just trying to keep that competitive edge each game.

“We're playing against ourselves. We're trying to get ready and figure out what works and what doesn't for the playoffs. So, we're trying to keep that in mind as we play.”

During Williams' media availability, he was on the verge of moving on from Friday's loss.

“This loss will probably carry over for about another hour,” Williams added. Then, probably gonna home. Eat. Go to sleep. And we’ll be playing a completely different team. Another good playoff team where we get to, I don't want to say redeem ourselves, but we just get another challenge to get better, and prepare for April.”

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams finished with a team-high 33 points on 13-of-21 attempts.

Mark Daigneault reveals how the Thunder failed in loss vs Rockets

After beating the Pistons 119-103, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault warned his team about the Rockets. Then, Daigneault explained how the Rockets got the best of his team in Friday's blowout loss.

“They outplayed us for the majority of the game in all facets. So, you have to give the credit. They were ready to play. They were very sharp, took a couple of our punches when we tried to claw back in the game,” Daigneault said. “But, they were the better team tonight. They deserved to win.

“We were uncharacteristically sloppy in the first half with the ball. Had a high turnover night for us, and they made us play on those plays. They’re a really good transition team because of their athleticism. So, obviously, it could have been better there.” Daigneault concluded.

The Thunder will look to bounce back when they host the Lakers on Sunday.