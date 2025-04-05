HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and his team's 11-game win streak in a 125-111 blowout win where the Rockets dominated throughout the night. After ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins crowned the Thunder the best team in franchise history, Jalen Green (34 points) and All-Star Alperen Sengun (31 points) led Houston in a game where Oklahoma City never held a lead beyond the first quarter.

After the loss, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gave the Rockets credit for a dominating performance.

“They outplayed us for the majority of the game in all facets. So, you have to give the credit. They were ready to play. They were very sharp, took a couple of our punches when we tried to claw back in the game,” Daigneault said. “But, they were the better team tonight. They deserved to win.

“We were uncharacteristically sloppy in the first half with the ball. Had a high turnover night for us, and they made us play on those plays. They’re a really good transition team because of their athleticism. So, obviously, it could have been better there.” Daigneault concluded.

Mark Daigneault on losing to the Rockets: pic.twitter.com/zJKSq3r7Ok — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

For Daigneault, the Rockets’ win boiled down to outplaying the Thunder in many ways. Houston out-rebounded Oklahoma City 48-33 while Green and Sengun combined for 65 points.

“I thought the game came down to more their effort on the glass,” Daigneault said. “Their ability to get those two guys (Jalen Green, Sengun) free for 60+ points. That doesn’t happen to us often. Then, just our overall sharpness on offense with mainly the turnovers.”

The Thunder went 13-of-35 from behind the three-point arc and finished with 15 turnovers in Friday’s loss.

Mark Daigneault stresses ‘critical’ habits for Thunder

Despite leading the Western Conference and clinching the No.1 seed with the best record in the NBA, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault stressed the importance of critical habits between now and the end of the regular season. Even with only a handful of games left on the schedule, Daigneault believes his team can improve ahead of a highly anticipated postseason.

“A lot of it is just fundamentals that are relevant every single night in the NBA, including in the postseason, and keeping those sharp and top of mind is critical,” Daigneault said. “As we face different opponents, we see different styles. We saw three of the fastest transition offensive teams in the league, and then tonight, a very physical, high-pressure team defensively that forces you to play with a lot of force — and Houston’s similar.”

Daigneault knew Friday’s matchup wouldn’t be easy for the Thunder.