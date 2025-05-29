Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP of the Western Conference Finals after dominating the entire series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. SGA finished with 34 points in Game 5 as the Thunder finished off the series with a 124-94 win. SGA was on fire for the entire series and willed his team to numerous victories.

CROWNED 👑 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP after leading the Thunder to a gentleman's sweep over the Timberwolves. ⚡ 31.4 PPG

⚡ 8.2 APG

⚡ 5.2 RPG

⚡ 1.8 SPG Next up, the NBA Finals.

Now, the Thunder are moving on to the NBA Finals as they are just four wins away from winning an NBA championship. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play at this elite level, OKC will be tough to beat. The Thunder will play either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.

When the Thunder needed him most in this series, SGA was at his best. He played well in the first two games of the series as OKC cruised to a 2-0 lead, but things got interesting in Game 3. The Timberwolves got right back in the series with a 42-point win at home, and with Game 4 in Minnesota as well, they had a chance to make this a brand new series. SGA had a response, however.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came to play in Game 4 as his 40-point performance willed the Thunder to victory. It was a close game throughout and it came down to the final possessions, but OKC got the win thanks to a monster performance from the MVP.

The Thunder didn't want to have to go back to Minnesota for Game 6, so Wednesday night's game was crucial. SGA once again put on a masterful show to lead his team to an easy victory, and now, the Thunder are going to the NBA Finals.

SGA just won his first NBA MVP, and now he is the Western Conference Finals MVP as well. No matter who the Thunder play in the NBA Finals, he will be the favorite to win Finals MVP. This has been a special season for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he is close to capping it off in perfect fashion.