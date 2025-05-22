OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2024-25 MVP award, his All-Star teammate, Jalen Williams, reflected on his season alongside SGA. After beating out Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander gifted $10,000 baskets for Thunder teammates. When Williams reflected on the campaign he's had with Shai, he reminisced about non-basketball moments with SGA.

Williams also shared overall thoughts on celebrating Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP award alongside his Thunder teammates.

“That was a really cool experience. A really cool moment for the team, him, his family,” Williams said. “So, I'm really happy that I got to be a part of that.”

For Williams, the moments shared between games and practices with Gilgeous-Alexander stand out the most.

“I don't know if it'll be particularly about him,” Williams said. “I think a lot of the stuff that doesn't have anything to do with basketball. I definitely remember his son's first birthday party. That was fun. We all dressed up and stuff like that. Maybe shopping in New York. Stuff like that. A lot of stuff that really doesn't have anything to do with basketball.

“I feel like when it comes down to it and you get older, you maybe remember a couple of individual games, but you remember more a lot of the fun stuff that you do outside of basketball,” Williams concluded.

Thunder forward Jalen Williams made his first All-Star team in 2024-25 as Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder led the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's bold Thunder plan after MVP

After winning the MVP award, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has big plans for the future. After delivering his acceptance speech, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on his early days of playing basketball and the goals he's yet to achieve in the NBA.

Leading the championship-contending Thunder to the promised land is undoubtedly at the top of Gilgeous-Alexander's list, which includes winning in every capacity.

“The way I see it, everything is left,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When I picked up a basketball and I was nine years old, playing AAU, I never sat there like I wanna be an All-Star. I wanna be an MVP. I sat there like ‘I wanna win this tournament.’ Winning is everything. If you don’t win, none of it matters. That’s just how I see the game. That’s how I see competition in general.”

"Winning as many times as I possibly can" 👀 Now after winning #KiaMVP, SGA explains his immediate aspirations 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pf8yVQLxdz — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

With a 1-0 lead heading into Game 2, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to grab a 2-0 lead against the Timberwolves on Thursday.