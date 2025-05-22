OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2024-25 MVP award, his All-Star teammate, Jalen Williams, reflected on his season alongside SGA. After beating out Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander gifted $10,000 baskets for Thunder teammates. When Williams reflected on the campaign he's had with Shai, he reminisced about non-basketball moments with SGA.

Williams also shared overall thoughts on celebrating Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP award alongside his Thunder teammates.

“That was a really cool experience. A really cool moment for the team, him, his family,” Williams said. “So, I'm really happy that I got to be a part of that.”

For Williams, the moments shared between games and practices with Gilgeous-Alexander stand out the most.

“I don't know if it'll be particularly about him,” Williams said. “I think a lot of the stuff that doesn't have anything to do with basketball. I definitely remember his son's first birthday party. That was fun. We all dressed up and stuff like that. Maybe shopping in New York. Stuff like that. A lot of stuff that really doesn't have anything to do with basketball.

“I feel like when it comes down to it and you get older, you maybe remember a couple of individual games, but you remember more a lot of the fun stuff that you do outside of basketball,” Williams concluded.

Thunder forward Jalen Williams made his first All-Star team in 2024-25 as Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder led the Minnesota Timberwolves 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's bold Thunder plan after MVP

Related Oklahoma City Thunder NewsArticle continues below
Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace , Isaiah Joe, and Jaylin Williams show off their watches given to them by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gifts $10,000 MVP baskets to each teammate
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Richard Jefferson reveals Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘crazy’ foul-baiting mic drop
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After winning the MVP award, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has big plans for the future. After delivering his acceptance speech, Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on his early days of playing basketball and the goals he's yet to achieve in the NBA.

Leading the championship-contending Thunder to the promised land is undoubtedly at the top of Gilgeous-Alexander's list, which includes winning in every capacity.

“The way I see it, everything is left,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When I picked up a basketball and I was nine years old, playing AAU, I never sat there like I wanna be an All-Star. I wanna be an MVP. I sat there like ‘I wanna win this tournament.’ Winning is everything. If you don’t win, none of it matters. That’s just how I see the game. That’s how I see competition in general.”

With a 1-0 lead heading into Game 2, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to grab a 2-0 lead against the Timberwolves on Thursday.