OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gifted his teammates baskets to commemorate winning the 2024-25 MVP award. After his teammates celebrated their new Rolex watches on social media, it was revealed that the expensive watches were just one part of special gift baskets that were given to every one of Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder teammates.

Gilgeous-Alexander's gift basket also included a jacket, headphones, and more, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“What awaited all his teammates was a special gift basket. That was a present that he gave. Kind of an ode to all of them and everyone on the roster, from the starters, guaranteed contracts, to the two-ways; they all got a gift basket. And this wasn't your ordinary cheese plates, fruits, gift basket,” Charania said. “Yes, there's a Rolex given to each player on the roster, but there was more. There were iPhones as well given to every player. Beats by Dre headphone sets. Also, Canada Goose jackets. So, this is well over $10,000 per gift basket.”

Charania reports SGA also added a special emblem on each of the jackets his gifted to all of his teammates.

“The coolest part, maybe, might have been, I'm told, there was a 68-14 record emblem on each of those jackets to signify the team's success that they had, and to commemorate how well this team was around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,” Charania added.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the third Thunder player to earn Most Vaulable Player since 2014's Kevin Durant, which was followed by Russell Westbrook in 2017, and former Thunder guard James Harden, who was a member of the Houston Rockets in 2018, at the time.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on ‘special' Thunder teammate

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Lu Dort stands out most as a teammate who's been with him throughout his journey to becoming MVP. After winning Most Valuable Player, Gilgeous-Alexander joined TNT after his delivering his acceptance speech.

“Lu was with me my first year in OKC. So, the last six years. He was on the team when we were winning 10 games a season, 25 games, 40, and now 68-70,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s seen the best version of me, the worst version of me, the pissed off version of me, the happy version of me. We’ve been through thick and thin in the NBA. To have him on the journey has been special.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and the Thunder will look to grab a 2-0 lead in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves.