Kevin O'Connell didn't have the best injury update for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor as the preseason winds down.

Nailor suffered a hand injury during training camp, having been on the sidelines throughout the preseason. After the Vikings' second preseason contest against the New England Patriots, O'Connell gave an update on how the receiver is coming along, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

“Jalen Nailor (hand) is week-to-week, per Kevin O’Connell. Trying to determine best course of action for his return. O’Connell wouldn’t say if surgery is a possibility,” Seifert wrote.

What's next for Kevin O'Connell, Vikings

For Jalen Nailor to not have a clear timetable to return, it might not put a dent in Kevin O'Connell's plans for the Vikings offense.

Nailor has been in the NFL since 2022 when Minnesota selected him in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He started out as a backup as he made one start out of 21 appearances after two years, making 12 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown.

Nailor saw his opportunities grow in 2024, making seven starts out of 17 games. It was his best performance to date, making 28 receptions for 414 yards and six touchdowns.

Minnesota has firm starters in the receiving corps, boasting the likes of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. However, Nailor presents himself as a quality third option when healthy, who can help the Vikings' offense present as much balance as possible.

Minnesota is coming off a strong 2024 campaign, finishing with a 14-3 record. However, they crashed out of the NFC Wild Card round after losing 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams. They move forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback, preparing for his first career games in the NFL.

Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings will conclude its preseason slate on the road, facing the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. After that, they will begin the regular season on the road, taking on the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET.