MEMPHIS — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams has taken his game to new heights this season, from earning his first All-Star Game selection to helping the Thunder advance to the Western Conference semifinals. After Saturday's 117-115 win in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies, a reporter asked Williams an interesting question about his growth between last season's playoffs and this year.

What changed about Williams' approach this year?

“My mentality,” Williams replied. “Every single game trying to stay in an aggressive mindset. When you have really good teammates and players, it's easier to float and kind of just let the game go. Just trying to be really aggressive for the whole entire game, and make people have to guard me every single possession.”

Williams averaged 23.3 points on 54.2% shooting, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals throughout the Thunder's first-round series.

“I think it stems from the coaches and my teammates. They have enough confidence in me for me to kind of go out there and be more aggressive,” Williams added. “Just starting early. Just trying to be aggressive from jump ball to when the final horn is. I think that's been the biggest development in my game. And that doesn't mean jacking a bunch of shots, but just being ready to go right away.”

In Game 4, Thunder's Jalen Williams finished with 23 points on 10-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-5 from deep, five assists, and four rebounds.

Mark Daigneault applauds Grizzlies after Thunder sweep

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was very impressed with the Grizzlies in their first-round series. After Ja Morant suffered a hip injury in Game 3, the Grizzlies built a 29-point lead before the Thunder made a historic comeback in the second half.

Still, Daigneault was blown away by the Grizzlies' fight in their two-point loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

“Hard-fought series, and was particularly impressed with just their fight in the series,” Daigneault said. “Obviously, a demoralizing Game 1 for them, and they were better, as I mentioned pregame, in Game 2. Really good in Game 3, and their fight tonight was impressive down 3-0. Down Morant. Down 11 with four to go. So, a lot of respect for them competitively.”

For Daigneault, the Grizzlies continued to play better in the last three games of their first-round series.

“I think generally, Memphis has played better in every game in the series,” Daigneault said. “They obviously weren't themselves in Game 1, they're better in Game 2, and they're at their best in the beginning of Game 3, for sure.”

The Thunder will take on the winner between the Nuggets and Clippers in the second round.