The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a crushing collapse in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, losing 111–110 to the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Although they led the entire game and appeared poised to take a 1–0 series lead, everything unraveled in the closing seconds. With just 0.3 seconds left, Tyrese Haliburton delivered a cold-blooded 21-foot jumper. It gave Indiana its first and only lead of the night. As a result, the Pacers secured their first NBA Finals win since Game 5 of the 2000 series against the Lakers.

After the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the final play. “It happened so fast,” he said. “He got down doing right, pulled up from the mid, and knocked down the shot. I don’t know, it didn’t feel like anything crazy. He just made a play with the time winding down.”

"It happened so fast…he just made a play with the time winding down." SGA on Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner 🗣️

Nevertheless, Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a brilliant performance. He scored a game-high 38 points on 14-of-30 shooting. In addition, he hit 3-of-6 from three, grabbed five rebounds, and added three assists and three steals. From the tip, he was aggressive and decisive. Time and again, he punished Indiana’s defense with tough shot-making and efficient decision-making.

Moreover, Luguentz Dort made a strong impact. He finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep and notched four steals. Jalen Williams also contributed with 17 points and six assists. Defensively, the Thunder forced 25 turnovers and led by as many as 15 points in the second half. However, they converted just one field goal in the final four minutes. Consequently, that scoring drought allowed Indiana to claw back into the game.

Meanwhile, the Pacers rode balanced scoring and clutch execution to complete the comeback. Haliburton finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Furthermore, Pascal Siakam led the team with 19 points and 10 boards. Obi Toppin added 17 off the bench, while Myles Turner and Andrew Nembhard scored 15 and 14, respectively. Collectively, Indiana’s composure and depth shifted the momentum late.

With the series now tilted in Indiana’s favor, the Thunder face a pivotal Game 2. Therefore, they must regroup quickly to avoid falling into a deeper series deficit.