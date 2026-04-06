OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams faced off against his brother, Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams, in a 146-111 blowout victory at the Paycom Center. After handing the Los Angeles Lakers a 43-point loss on Thursday, the Thunder cruised to its fifth consecutive win to close out a five-game home stand.

Williams, in his sixth game back from two hamstring injuries, discussed his relationship with his brother, Cody, and whether it helped Jalen navigate his first injury-riddled regular season.

“I mean, that’s my brother. That’s the closest human on earth I’m with. So, I always talk to Cody whether I’m hurt or not, or whatever the case may be. Just like a big-brother role. It’s more like me talking to him about the NBA. Actually, that’s cap. Me and Cody don’t even talk about the NBA.

“Unless he’s playing and he has a game, and he’ll call me after the game or something. We'll talk about it a little bit. But everything else is just, you know, it’s my brother. So, it’s like the same way you guys talk with your siblings or family members, it's the same kind of conversation we have.”

Unless he’s playing and he had a game, he’ll call me after the game or something. We’ll talk about it for a little bit. Everything else is like, well I mean, it’s my brother. So, it’s like the same way you guys talk with your siblings” (2/2) — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 6, 2026

Williams tallied 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including one 3-pointer, seven assists, and two rebounds against the Jazz. Cody Williams, who started for the Jazz on Sunday, finished with eight points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Jalen scored on his brother a few times throughout the night, including in the first half as the Thunder built its double-digit lead in a hurry, and never looked back.

Jalen Williams scores on his brother, Cody Williams after Ace Bailey nearly dunked all over Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/Uljk8yQtlM — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 5, 2026

Chet Holmgren's 21 points led seven Thunder players in double figures. He also finished with seven rebounds and four blocks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 2-for-3 from deep, and seven assists. Cason Wallace's 16 points led the bench.

Jalen Williams' ‘spooky' take on Luka Doncic's hamstring injury

Thunder forward Jalen Williams watched Luka Doncic suffer a hamstring injury during the third quarter of a 139-96 blowout win against the Lakers. For Williams, it was an eerie feeling, considering he suffered the same injury on his right hamstring twice this season.

“I feel really bad for him. It’s very spooky, in a way, to see it happen to him, and I’m the one guarding him. So, that was a weird play,” Williams said. “I didn't even want to take off. I think he lost the ball. I could have taken off with the ball. I tried to let it [the ball] go out of bounds to give him time to figure it out. That injury sucks.”

Doncic is ruled out for the rest of the regular season. The Thunder will face the Lakers on the road on Tuesday.