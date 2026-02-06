Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain has officially joined the Oklahoma City Thunder, as Mark Daigneault revealed the front office has had eyes on the sophomore shooter since his 2024 draft process. Ahead of this week's deadline, the Thunder traded with the 76ers for McCain. GM Sam Presti reached deep into his treasure trove of assets and pulled out a 2026 first-rounder coupled with three future second-round picks and slid it across the table.

Presti's trade for McCain didn't come as a surprise to Daigneault, who says he's eager to integrate his new shooter into the Thunder's offense as naturally as possible, he said, per Sports Illustrated's Rylan Stiles.

“Jared's a really good kid. We spent a lot of time with him in the draft process. Our scouts liked him back then and continue to like him in his NBA career,” Daigneault said. “So, he's always been somebody that Sam [Presti] and the rest of that group have had their eyes on. And we think he's a really good fit with the group. First and foremost, with a team like ours that's been successful and that's also had a lot of continuity — it's really important to Sam.

“He's expressed this to certainly us; bring in people that can sing our song. We think he's cut from that cloth. We're encouraged by that, and now, it's just a matter of integrating him in a very organic way. Not trying to force anything. But also, giving him a chance to strengthen the team. He's also not here to be a bystander, either. So, how that looks has yet to be seen, but we're certainly excited about adding him,” Daigneault concluded.

McCain's shooting numbers, especially from a catch-and-shoot standpoint, are undoubtedly fitting for a Thunder team loaded with efficient shooters. Jared entered the NBA ranked in the 81st percentile for off-the-dribble shooting and shot 42.1% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. The sophomore guard has a 38.1% career 3-point shooting clip in the NBA.

Thunder players react to Jared McCain trade

Thunder veteran Jaylin Williams is excited for Jared McCain's arrival. While Williams knows the kind of impact McCain brings to the court, he's also looking forward to making a connection with the sophomore guard off of it, as fans on social media are already asking for entertaining content from two of the NBA's TikTok savants.

“Great player, of course — great shooter,” Williams said. “I honestly haven't watched a lot of 76ers games this season. So, I don't know what this season looks like. But I know from last season that he was one of the frontrunning rookies. I know he's a great player. Great chemistry. I'm getting tagged in a bunch of stuff, saying we're going to make TikToks together and whatever else. I know he's a fun guy to be around, from what I've heard around the league.

“I don't remember when it was, but sometime in Vegas, me, him, and Wiggs were in the elevator together, and we were just chatting. And he was a cool dude then, and I'm sure he's going to be a really cool guy.”

Daigneault says there hasn't been any confirmation that McCain will make his debut in the Thunder's home game against the Rockets on Saturday.