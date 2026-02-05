After the Oklahoma City Thunder, with only eight active players, lost to the San Antonio Spurs — 116-106 — veteran Jaylin Williams shared his thoughts on the Thunder's trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for Jared McCain. Due to an extended list of injuries and one of the two trades the Thunder made on Wednesday, the depleted defending champions fell short on the road.

Then, a reporter asked Williams for his reaction to the Thunder acquiring McCain ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

“Great player, of course — great shooter,” Williams said. “I honestly haven't watched a lot of 76ers games this season. So, I don't know what this season looks like. But I know from last season that he was one of the frontrunning rookies. I know he's a great player. Great chemistry. I'm getting tagged in a bunch of stuff, saying we're going to make TikToks together and whatever else. I know he's a fun guy to be around, from what I've heard around the league.

“I don't remember when it was, but sometime in Vegas, me, him, and Wiggs were in the elevator together, and we were just chatting. And he was a cool dude then, and I'm sure he's going to be a really cool guy.”

Veteran Kenrich Williams had a similar take on McCain and what the Thunder expects in his arrival.

“I think he'll bring some shooting to the team. I haven't watched a lot of him,” Williams said. “But I know that he is a shooter. I think he's a scorer as well. So, he'll fit right in with our team — excited to have him.”

Kenrich Williams' 25 points, including four threes, and nine rebounds led the Thunder in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs. Jaylin Williams finished with a career-high 24 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists in 40 minutes, as he was one of only two centers available to play for the Thunder. Aaron Wiggins added 20 points, including four threes, six assists, and five steals.

Thunder trade 4 draft picks to acquire Jared McCain

Amidst an injury-riddled season for the defending champions, the Thunder traded four draft picks for Jared McCain. In a crowded 76ers backcourt that features All-Star Tyrese Maxey, rookie standout VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Quentin Grimes, McCain's opportunities were limited this season.

After McCain's impressive rookie season, the Thunder's desire for the sophomore guard was evident in dealing a 2026 first-round pick, along with three future second-rounders, as GM Sam Presti had the capital to get the player he wanted.

The Thunder most likely had eyes on McCain ahead of the 2024 draft, adding their guy in hopes of bolstering their roster as they attempt to win back-to-back championships this season.