The NBA trade deadline has been heating up, and on Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers got into the action along with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per a report from NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN.

“BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN,” reported Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

McCain was a former 2024 first round pick of the 76ers who got off to a great start to his first season in the NBA and was on pace to win the Rookie of the Year award last season before ultimately going down for the season with a shoulder injury.

This season, McCain has returned from the injury, but has struggled to find minutes in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, thanks in large part to the emergence of rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Meanwhile, the Thunder get another young guard to add to their seemingly never-ending rotation of elite two-way players, and McCain figures to provide a much-needed dose of outside shooting to a Thunder team that has had a propensity to go cold at times so far this season.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel also reported on X that “The Thunder, who are acquiring Jared McCain from the 76ers, are in talks to trade Ousmane Dieng to the Hornets.”

Overall, it was an interesting move that will give the 76ers some extra draft capital moving forward and the Thunder another piece ready to contribute right away.