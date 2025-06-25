The Oklahoma City Thunder became the second youngest team in NBA history to win a championship following their Game 7 win in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. The only team with a younger average age to win a title was the 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers. During the Thunder’s championship parade, backup big man Jaylin Williams made sure to touch up on the team’s young age.

Jaylin Williams didn’t only mention the Thunder’s young age during the team’s championship parade, but he also touched up on people questioning an NBA team being in Oklahoma City.

“They said we were too young! They said Oklahoma shouldn’t have a team!” Williams exclaimed. “But guess what? We’re the f**king champs!”

The Thunder being discredited was something that backup wing Aaron Wiggins touched up on as well. Wiggins was drafted by the Thunder and was on the team when they were winning only around 20 games a season.

Article Continues Below

By the time Williams joined the team, the Thunder were already on the upswing. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder finished with a record of 40-42 during Williams’ rookie season. They would miss the playoffs that year, the third season under Mark Daigneault.

During the past couple of seasons, Williams has carved out a role as solid backup big man for the Thunder. This year, his season debut was delayed as he recovered from a hamstring injury suffered during a workout. He made his return to the lineup on Dec. 23 against the Washington Wizards.

With the Thunder opting to go with a big starting lineup in Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, Williams often found himself as the biggest player off the bench. He appeared in 47 games, including nine starts, at a little over 16 minutes per game. He averaged 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 39.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.