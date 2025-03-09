Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort had a viral gaffe in the win over the Denver Nuggets that somehow du. No. 1 seed in the Western Conference made a 127-103 statement against Nikola Jokic and company on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with his third straight 40+ scoring game as the Thunder further cemented themselves as a favorite for their first championship.

Dort, who has been instrumental in OKC's rise, was involved in a play that summed up this squad's afternoon. The 25-year-old had an embarrassing miss on a wide-open dunk attempt during the fourth quarter. However, in true, relentless OKC fashion, the Thunder rebounded the miss, which eventually led to Dort hitting an open three that all but sealed the result.

Lu Dort spiked this dunk off the back of the rim, but relocates to the corner and buries the triple ⚡

Thunder lead the Nuggets by 13 with under 5 minutes remaining. pic.twitter.com/T1Dv3Jm2FM

The Thunder's grit, spirit, and growing experience make them an absolute juggernaut in 2025

While OKC entered the season as the youngest team in the league, this group has been incredibly mature. From home games against the top squads in the league to road clashes against lottery teams, the Thunder brings a consistent, infectious energy that highlights this franchise's incredible culture. Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the face of this culture shock, but Lu Dort has been a significant part of this team's heart.

A former undrafted player out of Arizona State, the Quebec, Canada native embodies the overachieving culture and determination that this franchise is built on. OKC is now 53-11 and twelve games up on the second-place team in the Western Conference. The No. 1 seed was virtually locked up heading into Sunday's clash, but Lu Dort and the rest of the roster still wanted to send a message to the rest of the league.

What was initially a back-and-forth affair was turned lopsided when the Thunder outscored the Nuggets 41-20 in the fourth quarter. Dort only scored six points and six rebounds, but his impact expanded way beyond the stat sheet. Lu is a Swiss army knife on defense who consistently takes on the hardest defensive assignments against opponents. And he will be as crucial as ever heading into the postseason.

Overall, this is not the same Thunder team from last year. This group has more experience and added elite role players like Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso over the offseason. OKC is full of players who are superstars in their roles and with a superstar who might just be the best in the world. It feels inevitable that this core will eventually bring the franchise its first NBA Championship ever, even if it's not this year.