OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren earned his first All-Star Selection, the NBA announced the Thunder big man will participate in All-Star Saturday's Shooting Stars competition, which coach Mark Daigneault had never heard of. The association shelved the contest for 11 years before bringing it back for next Saturday's festivities, which include the annual 3-point contest and dunk contest before Sunday's tournament.

When a reporter asked Daigneault about Holmgren's part in the NBA's All-Star Saturday Night lineup, he revealed he hasn't watched the association's annual night of competition in recent years.

“In a moment of pride, I have to tell you, I've never seen that event,” Daigneault said. “I've never watched All-Star Saturday Night. Well, I shouldn't say never, but in recent years, I haven't watched. It's called the All-Star break.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault strongly emphasized the break in his speech, alluding to enjoying the time off, rather than watching the NBA's annual Saturday night festivities. And despite Holmgren being named a participant, it sounds as if not even that will compel the Thunder head coach to tune in.

Holmgren joins Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes and Hall of Fame guard Rip Hamilton as part of Team All-Star in this year's Shooting Stars competition.

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren's first All-Star selection didn't come as a shock to many, as he's been the defensive anchor of the defending champions, while also emerging as the team's second-leading scorer behind the reigning MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander endorsed Holmgren's All-Star candidacy

Holmgren discussed how appreciative he is to have earned the first All-Star selection of his career.

“It means a lot. I just have a lot of people I gotta be thankful for — the help that they've given me along the way. From family friends, coaches, old teammates, current teammates, the Thunder, the opportunity that they give me, and the position that they put me in. I'm just always forever thankful for that,” Homgren said.

“I always say I'll never play or chance things of that nature, but that doesn't mean the gratitude for it, and the understanding of the gravity for it, isn't there. I'm extremely thankful, and I just feel like I have to keep going, and I have so much [further] to go.”

Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points on 56.5% shooting, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks for the Thunder this season.