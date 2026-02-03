Joining Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray in his first All-Star Game, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren showed his appreciation for his first All-Star selection after a 121-111 win against the Nuggets. Holmgren finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and three blocks after securing his first appearance at the NBA's star-studded event in Los Angeles.

After beating the Nuggets, Holmgren reflected on what it feels like to be heading to his first All-Star Game to represent the Thunder.

“It means a lot. I just have a lot of people I gotta be thankful for — the help that they've given me along the way. From family friends, coaches, old teammates, current teammates, the Thunder, the opportunity that they give me, and the position that they put me in. I'm just always forever thankful for that,” Homgren said.

“I always say I'll never play or chance things of that nature, but that doesn't mean the gratitude for it, and the understanding of the gravity for it, isn't there. I'm extremely thankful, and I just feel like I have to keep going, and I have so much [further] to go.”

Holmgren, who's considered to be a candidate for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award, is having the best season of his career. Chet is averaging 17.7 points on 56.6% shooting and 8.5 rebounds, which are all career-highs for each statistical category. He's also averaging 2.1 blocks per game this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander endorses Chet Holmgren for All-Star

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Star case for Chet Holmgren was simple — Holmgren impacts winning for the defending champion with the best record in the NBA. For Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren's All-Star candidacy was a no-brainer ahead of this month's All-Star weekend.

“Chet's kind of been [hauled] by injuries in the past, or else he would have had a few under his belt already,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But his impact in winning is second to none. And if you don't win, it doesn't matter. No matter what you're going for — from the GM to the owner, to the coach, to the players, to the fans–everyone wants to be part of a team that wins. And you adding Chet Holmgren to your group adds wins.

“You've seen it here firsthand. And he just continues to grow and get better with his skill and with his game. I'm not sure what his stats are, but it feels like he's having the best year of his career, offensively. Then, defensively, he's a monster. To me, it's a no-brainer. The guy should definitely be an All-Star.”

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will adopt a new USA vs. the World format and will be a round-robin tournament featuring three teams: two composed of American players and one of international players. The tournament will be played on February 15.