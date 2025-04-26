MEMPHIS — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has watched his starting center, Isaiah Hartenstein, adapt seamlessly to his team and its players. Before Game 4, Daigneault revealed the importance of being down 29 points on Thursday from a strengthening standpoint as a team. As for Hartenstein, from growing as a constant two-way threat on the floor to fitting in with his new teammates in the locker room, many could argue he was the missing piece from the Thunder's 2023-24 team.

Alongside Chet Holmgren, Hartenstein devastated opponents throughout the regular season, especially in the second half, given that Holmgren suffered a pelvic injury 10 games into the season before the towering bigs made their debut.

“Yeah, he's a bad ass. He's the man,” Daigneault said of Hartenstein. “He's awesome. He has great locker room presence. I've said this about him and Caruso many times, but it's felt like they've been on the team for three years. They're such easy fits because they're so team-oriented. They're one of the guys. They want to be one of the guys. They have a great balance of veteran and experienced presence, and will use their voice that way. But not in an overwhelming way.”

It doesn't always pan out that way for NBA teams. However, for Thunder GM Sam Presti and the front office, an organization that is meticulous in evaluating players who would best fit its team, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein and Caruso have only strengthened this year's team.

“That can sometimes happen when somebody comes in and they have the floor and everyone else has to listen, and take notes. They're not like that at all,” Daigneault added. “They blend right into the team. They have a great balance of assertiveness with their game and their personality, as well as respect for the rest of the guys and where the rest of the guys are in their careers. Their emotional intelligence has been out of this world.”

Mark Daigneault says trailing by 29 points strengthens Thunder

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gushed over Alex Caruso after Game 3. Caruso made critical defensive stops in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies, wiping out a 29-point deficit and resulting in a 114-108 victory. Daigneault says the experience, win or lose, can only strengthen his team's proverbial muscle as a championship contender.

“That game was rich with lessons, obviously, a wild win,” Daigneault said. “We should be really proud of the perseverance and the way we came back in the game. “There’s also lessons in how they were able to generate a 29-point lead.”

The Thunder will go for the sweep in Game 4 on Saturday.