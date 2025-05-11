DENVER — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams addressed his lack of touches late in the fourth quarter and overtime in Game 3’s 113-104 loss against the Denver Nuggets, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gave reporters an explanation. During his postgame media availability, Daigneault said he wanted to rewatch Friday’s loss to understand better why Williams, who led Oklahoma City with 32 points, saw his offensive contributions dwindle.

Daigneault discussed Williams’ role toward the end of Game 3 on Saturday.

“Had some times where he was the main creator on the possession, especially in overtime, and down the stretch. Also, some of the stuff that he got in the game was in that secondary role,” Daigneault said. “He had the offensive rebound. He had the three. We had the early pass-out to him when he drove it, and got fouled. So, those guys have great chemistry together. A lot of times, we’re pushing Shai’s button because of the way the defense is going to react to him, and we try to keep Dub in advantageous spots on the floor.”

Williams made 11-of-21 attempts, including 3-of-7 from deep, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in Game 3.

“I thought we got to that a good amount last night,” Daigneault added. “Like I said, the execution was not a 10 out of 10 on those possessions. But it wasn’t a zero either. We just have to clean it up a little bit.”

On a night when Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blamed himself for poor execution down the stretch, the Nuggets capitalized in the form of an 11-2 run in overtime, cruising to a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Jalen Williams keeps it 100 on late-game usage in Thunder loss

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams had no qualms about his usage rate toward the end of Game 3’s loss to the Nuggets. Williams called his fellow All-Star teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the ideal closer down the stretch without mentioning Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.

“When you have the best closer in the NBA, you get him spots where you want him to get to and you shoot the ball,” Williams said. “If I want to go force a shot, obviously, I can. But we have other talented guys on the team. I don’t even think I shot one shot in that. I turned the ball over twice. So, I mean, those are opportunities to score. Great for others, too. I had my opportunities. I’m never gonna sit up here and complain about touches or something like that. I have the ball a lot.”

The Thunder will look to avoid a 3-1 hole in Game 4 on Sunday.