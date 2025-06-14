The Oklahoma City Thunder evened the 2025 NBA Finals with a 111-104 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4, but took 38 free throw attempts in the process, much to fans' dismay. Regardless of the high number of attempts, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault did not think fouls had any influence on his team's victory.

With the pivotal matchup occurring in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the officials faced an earful of criticism all night. However, Daigneault believes the fouls were called evenly on both sides. The Thunder coach praised the referees' handling of a “physical” Game 4.

“Well, there were a crap ton of fouls,” Daigneault said in his post-game presser. “That's why there were a crap ton of free throws. I thought the refs did a great job. Both teams shot a lot of free throws. It was physical. I don't know, I thought that was what the game was, but it was a physical game on both ends of the floor.”

The Pacers shot 33 free throws of their own, only five fewer than the Thunder. However, Oklahoma City made 34 of its attempts, with Indiana only sinking 25.

Many fans, particularly Pacers supporters, were frustrated with the foul calls all night. Not only did both sides complain about a perceived favorable whistle, but Indiana fans felt the constant dead balls affected their team's fast-paced rhythm.

The game also featured two flagrant fouls: one on Obi Toppin and one on Lu Dort. Both calls were ridiculed by fans on social media for the apparent lack of aggressive contact, particularly for an NBA Finals game.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals
Thunders’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets real on 4th quarter takeover vs. PacersJosh Davis ·
Stephen A. Smith attends game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome
Stephen A. Smith claps back at haters for Pacers-Thunder Game 4 Solitaire pictureGuillermo Guajardo ·
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mark Daigneault
Thunder HC Mark Daigneault reveals why Isaiah Hartenstein started over Cason WallaceYasmin Edañol ·
BA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
Charles Barkley makes bold declaration about NBA Finals after Thunder win Game 4Josue Pavon ·
Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) react after defeating the Indiana Pacers in game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams in the background
Thunder’s Jalen Williams celebrates Alex Caruso for incredible Game 4 performanceJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle directs players during the second half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle breaks down Indiana’s Game 4 4th quarter collapse vs. ThunderMiguel La Torre ·

Thunder, Pacers continue neck-and-neck NBA Finals series

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and head coach Mark Daigneault talk during a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

With the series again even at two games apiece, the Thunder and Pacers head back to Oklahoma City for Game 5. Mark Daigneault's team has been elite at home in the playoffs, going 9-2 at Paycom Center thus far.

However, despite the Thunder's season-long dominance, they have not been able to separate themselves from the scrappy Pacers. Aside from Oklahoma City's 16-point victory in Game 2, each game in the series has been a tight battle.

Indiana also boasts an impressive 7-3 record on the road in the 2025 playoffs. Three of those wins — including Game 1 of the NBA Finals — ended with a dramatic late-game comeback.