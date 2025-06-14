The Oklahoma City Thunder evened the 2025 NBA Finals with a 111-104 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4, but took 38 free throw attempts in the process, much to fans' dismay. Regardless of the high number of attempts, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault did not think fouls had any influence on his team's victory.

With the pivotal matchup occurring in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the officials faced an earful of criticism all night. However, Daigneault believes the fouls were called evenly on both sides. The Thunder coach praised the referees' handling of a “physical” Game 4.

“Well, there were a crap ton of fouls,” Daigneault said in his post-game presser. “That's why there were a crap ton of free throws. I thought the refs did a great job. Both teams shot a lot of free throws. It was physical. I don't know, I thought that was what the game was, but it was a physical game on both ends of the floor.”

“Well, there were a crap-ton of fouls, that’s why there were a crap-ton of free throws. I thought the refs did a great job. Both teams shot a lot of free throws.” Mark Daigneault talks about the large number of free throws that were shot in Game 4 👀 (via @Joe_Sway) pic.twitter.com/FI64QAQGfb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pacers shot 33 free throws of their own, only five fewer than the Thunder. However, Oklahoma City made 34 of its attempts, with Indiana only sinking 25.

Many fans, particularly Pacers supporters, were frustrated with the foul calls all night. Not only did both sides complain about a perceived favorable whistle, but Indiana fans felt the constant dead balls affected their team's fast-paced rhythm.

The game also featured two flagrant fouls: one on Obi Toppin and one on Lu Dort. Both calls were ridiculed by fans on social media for the apparent lack of aggressive contact, particularly for an NBA Finals game.

Article Continues Below

Thunder, Pacers continue neck-and-neck NBA Finals series

With the series again even at two games apiece, the Thunder and Pacers head back to Oklahoma City for Game 5. Mark Daigneault's team has been elite at home in the playoffs, going 9-2 at Paycom Center thus far.

However, despite the Thunder's season-long dominance, they have not been able to separate themselves from the scrappy Pacers. Aside from Oklahoma City's 16-point victory in Game 2, each game in the series has been a tight battle.

Indiana also boasts an impressive 7-3 record on the road in the 2025 playoffs. Three of those wins — including Game 1 of the NBA Finals — ended with a dramatic late-game comeback.