Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended rookie Nikola Topic's G League debut this week, nearly four months removed from a testicular cancer diagnosis. The Thunder assigned Topic to the Oklahoma City Blue, OKC's G League affiliate, ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Topic finished with seven points on 3-of-5 attempts, seven assists, and one rebound in 16 minutes of a 137-135 win in overtime. Daigneault, amidst the Thunder's two-game road trip, reacted to Topic's making his debut for the Blue, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“Great accomplishment,” Daigneault said. “Can't say enough about him as a guy. His mental toughness, maturity, resilience. And to think of where he's been — he sat out with an ACL last year — he hasn't played a lot of basketball over the last two years. And he comes off a one-year rehab and immediately has a very surprising diagnosis, and goes through chemotherapy — three rounds of it.

“So, for him to work himself back to the court is just an unbelievable accomplishment, like I said. And we're just incredibly happy for him. His teammates have been very supportive during this process.”

For Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, it's an exciting time to see Topic playing again.

“We're all just collectively thrilled that he's back playing basketball. I know he's missed it a great deal,” Daigneault added. “And this is just so good for him, mentally. We're not evaluating the performance right now. It's just a great accomplishment that he's out there right now.”

Asked Mark Daigneault about Nikola Topic playing for the OKC Blue tonight: "Great accomplishment. I just can't say enough about him as a guy. His mental toughness, maturity and resilience. … We're all just collectively thrilled that he's back playing basketball. I know he's…

Although the Thunder assigned Topic to its G League affiliate, Blue head coach Daniel Dixon says the organization's long-term plans will remain in-house, including minutes restrictions and whether its prospect guard will rejoin the Thunder anytime soon.

Topic played in one Thunder preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets before his cancer diagnosis.

G League coach 'emotional' response to Nikola Topic's debut

Thunder GM Sam Presti showed his support for the 12th pick in the 2024 draft by attending Nikola Topic's G League debut on Monday. Before Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reacted to Nikola's G League debut, Blue head coach Daniel Dixon shared a heartfelt response to Topic's debut during his postgame media availability.

“It was awesome. For him, there were probably a ton of emotions he was going through. Having something taken away from you that you love from a young age cannot be easy,” Dixon said. “Just to see his resilience and him to know that the whole organization is behind him — we’re pushing him forward — I’m just really proud of him. Just seeing him crack a smile being out there on the court again.

“Doing what he enjoys, doing what he loves to do, being out there with his teammates. There were so many positive things just from him stepping on the floor, stepping in between those lines, and competing. He did a really good job.”

Dixon added that Topic had spent so much time around his Blue teammates before Monday's game and that his presence helped ease him into his debut.

“One of the best things he’s done over the past few days is implement himself into the group, and he’s done a really good job of that,” Dixon added. “Getting to know the guys. He’s been willing to do anything and everything, and I think that just speaks to who he is as a person. I have a ton of respect for him. Just the way that he battled tonight.”

Blue head coach Daniel Dixon on Nikola Topić debut: "It was awesome. For him, probably a ton of emotions that he was going through… I'm just really proud of him. Just seeing him crack a smile being out there on the court again… he did a really good job"

Topic followed up his debut performance by leading the Blue to a 127-118 victory with 22 points, including four threes, four assists, and two steals against the Skyforce on back-to-back nights at the Paycom Center.