Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins' name was added to the injury report as ruled out ahead of facing the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup game on Friday. While the shorthanded Thunder have won nearly every game this season with a league-leading 8-1 record despite a slew of injuries, they'll look to do it again on the road. Wiggins scored 27 points on 10-of-19 attempts, including 7-for-10 from deep in the Thunder's first loss of the regular season.

Oklahoma City will look to bounce back from its 121-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Thunder will have to pull it off without Wiggins, who's dealing with a strained left adductor, and joins All-Star Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams on the injury report as players ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings. Lu Dort, who missed Wednesday's game due to a strained right upper trap, is listed as questionable.

Wiggins, who has started in five games due to injuries to Williams and Dort, has been a consistent weapon for the Thunder's offense this season. Averaging 14.8 points on 45.9% shooting, including 41.7% from deep, Aaron Wiggins' fifth season with the Thunder should be his best one yet. Friday's game against the Kings will be the first game he's missed this season.

Thunder's dominance continues amid extended list of injuries

Amid a next-man-up approach, the Thunder have managed to thrive without Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams, and Isaiah Joe, who returned this week after missing the first five games of the regular season.

For NBA analyst Chandler Parsons, the Thunder's impressive start is a reflection of the front office's drafting the right players, while building a culture that young NBA players bought into, he said, per FanDuel Sports' Run It Back.

“Branden Carlson. Who is he? Throw him in the game last night, 19 minutes. He gives you 11 and five,” Parsons said. “Isaiah Joe is back. He just gives you 13 and five. Do you know how bad teams would struggle without three starters in the lineup that night? Not the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams out. Dort out and Holmgren out, and they still slapped this team because it's next man-up mentality. They go 11-12 deep.”

The Thunder will face the Kings before wrapping up its four-game road trip against the Grizzlies on Sunday.