The shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder without Aaron Wiggins for NBA Cup matchup against the Sacramento Kings, leaped out to an early double-digit lead that was led by Isaiah Hartenstein and All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Starting guard Lu Dort was also ruled out before tip-off. Hartenstein's first-half double-double (20 points, 10 points) set the tone, which carried into the second half, as Isaiah surpassed his career-high before the start of the final frame.

Amidst Hartenstein's career night, Gilgeous-Alexander found him for an impressive alley-oop that regained the Thunder's double-digit lead toward the end of the third quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sets Isaiah Hartenstein perfectly on the lob 🙌pic.twitter.com/DSshZ2BW3I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 8, 2025

With a 30-point intact in the final frame, Hartenstein exited the game with a career-high 31 points on 13-of-16 shooting, 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hartenstein, and the Thunder will most likely return to the win column to improve to 9-1, and 1-0 in NBA Cup play.

Isaiah Hartenstein keeps it 100 about Thunder's first loss

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein had a positive outlook after losing 121-119 to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. As the Thunder turn the corner toward amidst the final leg of its four-game road trip, Hartenstein knew the corrections his team needed to make ahead of Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Kings.

After the loss, Hartenstein talked about what the Thunder needed to do to get back on track.

“I think most of it was we didn't execute as well as we should,” Hartenstein said. “I think there were some plays that we could have controlled. Some missed layups here and there, but I don't think it was that crazy of a game to be honest.”

Perhaps it was a teachable moment for Hartenstein, who got to work early and often two days later in the Thunder's 131-101 blowout win against the Kings. The Thunder will conclude its four-game road trip when it faces the Grizzlies on Sunday.