Cason Wallace and the undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder will look to return to the win column in an NBA Cup matchup against Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings on Friday. After a perfect 8-0 start to the 2025-26 regular season, the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Thunder its first loss amid a four-game road trip. Oklahoma City will look for its ninth win without Aaron Wiggins and possibly Lu Dort, who's listed as questionable.

Against a bevvy of talented guards, including veterans DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Westbrook, the 36-year-old who's in his first season with the Kings, Wallace highlighted Westbrook's extraordinary start to the season, and his legacy, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“He's playing very hard. That's what we expect from him,” Wallace said. “We have to respect his game. He's going to bring a lot of energy, and we gotta meet that from the jump.”

Is it surprising to see the kind of season Westbrook is having at this stage in his career?

“Not at all,” Wallace replied. “He's been doing it for years now and nothing's changed. He's been that same guy since he got to the league. It's great. I'm happy for him. He's been in the league for a long time and he's a household name. He'll be remembered forever. So, shout out to him.”

Russell Westbrook, who turns 37 this month, is averaging 15.0 points on 46.8% shooting, including 43.2% from deep, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season. He has started in four of the Kings' eight games. Sacramento is 3-5 as it will look to avenge Tuesday's 107-101 loss to the Thunder at the Paycom Center.

Thunder's Alex Caruso, Lu Dort's impacts Cason Wallace's growth

In only his third season, Cason Wallace has emerged as a defensive stalwart for the Thunder, which doesn't come as a surprise, considering he came from under the tutelage of All-Defensive First Team guards Lu Dort and Alex Caruso.

Wallace, who turned 22 on Friday, reflected on his first three seasons with the Thunder, and how he's grown as a person on a off the court.

“As a player, being more aggressive offensively/defensively, taking more chances, really trusting myself and my abilities,” Wallace said. “Off the court, being a better person — being there for others. Being able to communicate and step outside the box, and try new things.”

The Thunder will face the Kings before ending its four-game road trip against the Grizzlies on Sunday.