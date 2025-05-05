Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault understands his organization and fans' allegiance to Denver Nuggets veteran Russell Westbrook. Many predict a close series between the Thunder and Nuggets, a series headlined by the NBA's leading MVP candidates, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. However, the depth of Oklahoma City and Denver's supporting cast could swing the series either way. And while Westbrook's homecoming undoubtedly adds a sentimental wrinkle, he also leads the Nuggets' bench production as their sixth man.

Daigneault addressed Westbrook ahead of Monday's Game 1.

“He's come back many times over the years. So, we've played against him a lot,” Daigneault said. “We've played against him for five seasons. So, that's nothing new. But we understand the relationship he has to the organization, the fanbase, everybody here. And the relationship they have with him. He's an unbelievable philanthropist in the community. This is a place that he really resonates with and a place that resonates with him. But when the ball goes up in the air, he'll be ready to compete for Denver. We'll be ready to compete for Oklahoma City.”

After scoring 21 points on 8-of-15 attempts in Game 6, Westbrook led the Nuggets' bench with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“He shot it really well in that series. He really made them pay for the way they guarded. He was ready to fire those shots, and he shot it really efficiently,” Daigneault said. “Credit to him for that. He always brings great energy and competitiveness to the game, especially when he's off the bench. You have to account for the fact that he's going to come into the game ready to rock.”

Mark Daigneault on Russell Westbrook's impact vs. Thunder

After five seasons, Nuggets veteran Russell Westbrook still respects the Thunder to this day. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault learned about Westbrook's impact with the Nuggets the hard way in a 124-122 loss on November 6.

“I thought the second time we played them in Denver, he changed that game against us,” Daigneault said. “He went in the game, and he really elevated their energy. We had a lead early in that one, and I thought he was one of the reasons why they came back in that game.”

Westbrook finished one of his better games of the regular season with 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a two-point win against his former team. The Thunder coughed up a 16-point lead.