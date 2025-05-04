May 4, 2025 at 12:39 AM ET

Russell Westbrook is a well-established NBA playoffs veteran. The Oklahoma City Thunder handed him his first postseason taste in the early 2010s decade.

Now he's leading the Denver Nuggets into the semifinals. Except now awaiting the perennial NBA All-Star? The first playoff team he ever suited up for.

Westbrook now heads to Paycom Center in a villain role. He's out to end the Thunder's season. And he's backed by the likes of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun and interim head coach David Adelman. He's also facing Most Valuable Player candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who's now the star attraction at guard there.

Westbrook had a much publicized departure from OKC back in 2019 — ending a 12-season run. Does that mean he's coming back with a chip on his shoulder and retribution on his mind?

Russell Westbrook drops bold Thunder take ahead of semifinals meeting

All these years later, Westbrook still has love for OKC, as he shared via Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports 1043 AM after the Game 7 win.

“I've always got love for everybody there,” Westbrook said. “The people, fans, the love is mutual. But they also know that the reason they do love me is because I compete at a high level. I do that every night.”

Westbrook wasn't through, as he revealed his intentions for his OKC return.

“That's all I can do. Is go out and compete myself. Try to go out and steal one there,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook will be locked in and likely show a side not yet seen out of his illustrious career. Denver already watched Westbrook throw down a dunk in blunt fashion — which included hanging on the rim and shouting an expletive.

The veteran ended the night with 16 points. Murray and Jokic scored the same amount with him. Aaron Gordon led Denver with 22 points.

Westbrook sent one more message. Which became an “OKC, here we come” statement after the rout of the Los Angeles Clippers. Now he'll walk into a mix of cheers and boos on Monday.