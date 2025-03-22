OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault had no complaints after Friday’s 141-106 blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets. After the Lakers’ 118-89 loss led to the Thunder clinching the No. 1 seed on Thursday, Oklahoma City’s effort against the lowly Hornets remained high throughout their 35-point victory. For only the fourth time in franchise history, eight of Daigneault’s players scored in double figures.

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 30 points with nine assists and six rebounds. Chet Holmgren finished with 14 points and five rebounds, and Isaiah Joe went 4-for-9 from deep en route to 14. After the win, Daigneault addressed the significance of his team’s effort.

“The best signal to us is the fact that no matter who we’re putting on the court, we kind of look the same on both ends of the floor,” Daigneault said. “We’re playing to a certain standard and playing a certain way, and that’s with different lineups, but it’s also with guys being out. We didn’t have Dub or Dort tonight, including on this past road trip.”

Even when Daigneault emptied his bench in the fourth quarter, the intensity and high-level approach never wavered against the Hornets.

“That’s what stands out the most,” Daigneault added. “The records and stuff like that [are] downstream from that, but I’m just pleased with the way that this team has really stayed in character regardless of who’s out there on the court.”

Oklahoma City extended its winning streak to five straight.

Chet Holmgren on his promise to silence Thunder’s doubters

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is determined to prove doubters wrong in the postseason. Despite Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's young team, Holmgren is confident in his teammates' ability to make a deep run in the playoffs.

“We have a group of guys that have all the talent in the world. We have a coaching staff that has every answer to every question that you may have. We definitely have all the motivation you need to get something done in this league,” Holmgren said. “A championship is the obvious goal. We are playing to win the last game of the season. But it’s still less thinking about that and more focused on what we need to do today and tomorrow in order to put ourselves in the best position for the next day. Our goals are dreams, and to reach these dreams, we have to take it one day, one game at a time.

“Whatever it takes.”

The Thunder will face the Clippers on Sunday.