It is tradition for the best player from the winning team to share their thoughts in a quick postgame interview after an NBA game. What the Oklahoma City Thunder do instead can be described as a little unorthodox. Instead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, or Jalen Williams solely being in the spotlight after wins, the Thunder collectively handle their postgame interviews as one team with everyone on the court.

This has been the trend in Oklahoma City through the years, helping establish just one of the many unique traditions around which this organization has forged its success.

“I don’t think it was one person who started it. I just remember in my first Summer League game, they tried to pull me aside for postgame media. I think I then pulled over Josh [Giddey] and told them, ‘I’ll only do it if he joins me.’” Holmgren told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview heading into the final weeks of the 2024-25 regular season. “Maybe it was right after that or sometime after that, but eventually, and I don’t really remember when exactly it started, it turned into three people in the interview. Then there were five people after the next game. I think after beating the Sixers (on Wednesday), we had the entire team in it.

“This is really special. We don’t do it to send any sort of message or any of that. It’s more so just us genuinely being there for one another. The same person is not always doing the interview every night, so it kind of just shows that we are all together. We aren’t trying to send any type of message by doing this. It’s just what we do.”

Does it look silly and childish? Maybe to some, but it proves that the Thunder's unorthodox nature has established an unbreakable bond, one that has directly contributed to a championship pursuit. Although they are the youngest team in the league, Holmgren and the Thunder are on the verge of reaching a new pinnacle of success.

The Thunder are certainly an anomaly. You don't often find success in this league by trading All-Stars and future Hall of Famers like Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Paul George. You most certainly don't create a path to winning by letting a player of Kevin Durant's caliber walk in free agency. But that is what makes general manager Sam Presti and the Thunder so intriguing.

All of this happened, and yet here we are several years later looking back on each of these meticulous moves, discovering that they led to the formation of what could be the NBA's newest dynasty. By trading George, the Thunder obtained a young, dynamic guard with MVP potential. Even before that trade to land Gilgeous-Alexander from the LA Clippers, Oklahoma City had Paul and George on their roster because of Durant's departure.

Durant making the decision to leave turned into Russell Westbrook being traded for Paul, which then resulted in George joining the mix. These two stars were then traded, allowing the Thunder to build their draft equity into players like Holmgren, Williams, and many other impactful talents.

Each of these massive moves was essentially a flower plucked from the ground during the Thunder's rebuild, resulting in Presti being able to plant the seeds for his new empire to flourish. Now is the time for this team to construct their championship identity, one they can hold for the next decade like the dynasties of the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors that came before.

“We have a group of guys that have all the talent in the world. We have a coaching staff that has every answer to every question that you may have. We definitely have all the motivation you need to get something done in this league,” Holmgren continued. “A championship is the obvious goal. We are playing to win the last game of the season. But it’s still less thinking about that and more focused on what we need to do today and tomorrow in order to put ourselves in the best position for the next day. Our goals are dreams, and to reach these dreams, we have to take it one day, one game, at a time.

“Whatever it takes.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams are the three stars of a Thunder team that doesn't define itself through talent alone. As a result, they are now the best team in the league and have serious NBA Finals aspirations.

In addition to their immense talent, depth and character are two traits that define the Thunder. Standing together on the same ground as one during postgame interviews is just one of many examples that prove how tightly woven this group in Oklahoma City is and how strong of a bond they hold.

Holmgren's unbreakable bond with Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams

Building chemistry takes time. Championship teams are not born overnight.

The Thunder have recognized this over the years, which is why their steady progress and development have been carefully measured among rival teams in the Western Conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander has gone from an intriguing two-way talent to the likely 2024-25 NBA Most Valuable Player. Holmgren has gone from a lengthy, skinny big man to one of the best all-around big men in the league. Williams' development is no different, as he was recently named a first-time All-Star and is also one of the most underrated two-way wings.

Some stars around the league create headlines and a spotlight through their insane scoring numbers and statistics. Others make a name for themselves through their play on defense. What makes the Thunder so different and special compared to the rest of the league is that Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams have set a standard to excel on both ends of the court.

This bond formed over the span of just three seasons is one built on trust and the vision of winning not as individuals but as a collective unit.

“It comes down to a few factors. First, understanding that we all have the same primary goal in mind,” Holmgren explained. “Everything that we do individually – the purpose is to mesh it back in with the collective group to make our team better. We all have an understanding that the better the team, the better it is for every individual on the team. Nobody is really trying to go off on their own path here and do their own thing.

“We all feed off one another and thrive off collective success. That is why we are where we are now.”

It is rare for a team to find a humble star player who is willing to sacrifice their personal gain to better the 14 other players on his roster. The Thunder found that with Gilgeous-Alexander and then went on to find the same through Holmgren and Williams.

A few years from now, other young, promising players on this roster may receive similar assessments. Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace, and Luguentz Dort have proven they are more than capable of stepping up when it's their time to shine. Perhaps there are even collegiate and high school players right now who will join the mix for the Thunder and become key contributors next to their three young stars.

Between their unselfishness and desire to win at the highest level possible, these three — Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and Williams — have shaped their team's culture. Every new player instantly fits in and can be themselves because they are accepted for who they are not only as a player but deep down as a person.

This Thunder team has zero egos, and they are truly appreciative of the brand they represent daily.

“Any opportunity to play basketball and wake up every day to this being my job makes it special. Having a really good team, really good coaches, and a really good organization behind you adds more passion,” Holmgren said. “Then there are obviously the guys in the locker room – we just really enjoy being with one another. Not all teams have that dynamic, and sometimes it can take the fun away from the game. We really have the best of both worlds in our organization.”

The friendship and bond Holmgren holds with Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams expands well off the court. These three view one another as brothers and are constantly encouraging one another to challenge themselves in life. As a result, Chet and Shai partnered with AT&T before the 2024 NCAA Tournament last year, creating a campaign many can recall.

In the well-known AT&T commercial, Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander created a cover of Christina Aguilera's popular song, “What a Girl Wants.” The two Thunder teammates harmonized for a new song, “What a Pro Wants.” Once again, Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander are working with AT&T, this time with Williams in the fold for their new campaign.

The new spot features Chet, Shai, and Jalen wearing the same outfit as one another, proving they can be too connected at times, whereas AT&T provides just the right amount of connectivity and services they can trust.

“Last year, Shai and I had that cool segment that came out with the ‘What a Pro Wants' song that kind of took the internet by storm,” Holmgren laughed about. “This year, we came up with another cool one with ‘Thunderstruck' playing in the background, for obvious reasons. My talent is not scriptwriting, so I just trusted those entrusted with the powers above me to come up with something cool, and they definitely did that.”

It is the little things like working on advertisements together that make the Thunder's bond even stronger. On the verge of more history at the end of the regular season and entering the playoffs as the best team in the Western Conference, Holmgren and his team now shift their attention to the main goal at hand: winning a championship.

Records, history, and a clear MVP resume

Last season saw Mark Daigneault, the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year, lead the Thunder to a 57-25 record, the franchise's best record since Durant and Westbrook took this team to the Western Conference Finals with 59 wins in 2014. Presti navigated a long but thorough process in Oklahoma City that has set the organization up for success both this year and in the foreseeable future given their fountain of future first-round assets.

This team now has its eyes set on a 60-win season and possibly eclipsing the franchise record for wins, set by the Seattle SuperSonics during the 1995-96 season when they won 64 games.

Records are just that to this team. Holmgren understands this, yet he doesn't try to play into this narrative of the Thunder making history for several reasons.

“Honestly, it’s unavoidable. The age we live in, with all the media and social media, we see this stuff all the time. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really change our approach in any way,” Holmgren told ClutchPoints when asked about the Thunder's historic 2024-25 campaign. “All that stuff that pops up during the regular season is great, but that’s not what we are chasing. We aren’t getting better to solely achieve these records. That’s not what we are getting better for.

“We see it and don’t take it for granted because obviously, if it hasn’t been done before, it’s something that is special. But we are more focused on something else.”

That “something else” is winning 16 games in the postseason to raise the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy into the air as confetti floods Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

One of the main reasons the Thunder own the best record in the NBA and are in a position to contend for a championship right now is because of Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership. While he has yet to reach the prime years of his career, Shai will claim his first scoring title this season, likely playing a major factor in his case for the MVP award.

Durant and Westbrook are the only other players in team history to receive such an honor. Gilgeous-Alexander aims to be the third, and it's his unselfish nature of play that makes him the Thunder's most valuable player.

Being able to score 30 points, 40 points, and sometimes even 50 points on any given night has its advantages. But Gilgeous-Alexander still brings out the best in Holmgren, Williams, and the rest of his teammates even when he is on one of his scoring heaters. The star guard's value expands well past his numbers.

“What everyone sees is the highlight plays after games and the insane stats. Beyond all that, the most important thing that Shai has done is continuing to trust, especially in situations where guys throw two or three guys to try and stop him,” Holmgren said. “I mean, I’ve personally watched him score on all five guys on the other team. He never has to pass the ball, that’s how good he is, but he understands how to make other people around him better. He just makes the team better.

“I think the most important thing that he’s done is using his ability and gravity to make everyone better. I think that, mixed in with the stats, highlights, and wins, it makes it hard to not see an MVP case here.”

Thunder downplay their championship perception

Shai is the likely MVP at this point in the season, the Thunder own the best record in the league, and they have created a wide gap between themselves and the rest of the Western Conference. Even so, a disrespectful perception of this Oklahoma City team still exists among rivals in the West and from the mainstream media.

All you see and hear about is how good the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have been during the second half of the season after their respective trades for Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler. The Denver Nuggets get a lot of love as well thanks to Nikola Jokic and their 2023 title run.

These conversations constantly embedded in our minds often view the Thunder with skepticism despite their historic point differential, almost as if they don't exist as contenders until they actually make a deep postseason run. This narrative surrounding Oklahoma City is the most naive ideology existing in the NBA today. Those overlooking the Thunder simply don't want to believe what they have built is special because they aren't a former champion or big-market team.

Despite all of these takes from much of the media being disrespectful and head-scratching given this team's success from the very first game of the season, Holmgren remains fixated on helping his team improve between now and the NBA Finals so they can prove all their doubters wrong.

“I don’t think it matters who says what in those conversations. They’re just that … conversations,” Holmgren admitted. “All of this talk is no form of reality whatsoever. Opinions and possibilities always tend to leave out all the facts. There is no fact to these statements until the ball is tipped and these games are played. Nobody even knows who plays who yet! We don’t focus on it, and we don’t care about it, truthfully. We are so focused on getting better and preparing for the playoff situations that we will face.

“In this day and age, I’m sure everybody sees it. I feel like if you need ‘bulletin board’ material and motivation, then you don’t have enough of your own motivation and drive to be successful. We have guys in this locker room who have a lot deeper motivation than what is being said on ESPN, podcasts, or whatever else. We know what we can do, and we are focused on finding ways to continue getting better.

“We leave it at that.”

What the Thunder have achieved this season speaks for itself.

No matter what this team accomplishes between now and the conclusion of the regular season, the national story surrounding Oklahoma City will be about whether they can win in the playoffs rather than who could dethrone them.

Since their playoff journey ended last season in the Western Conference Semifinals at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder have been doing everything possible to learn and grow from that experience. All that matters to Holmgren and the Thunder is sticking to their philosophies and continuing not to let any outside noise impact the championship foundation they have built.

In doing so, Oklahoma City understands the path to the top of the NBA will present itself.

“At the end of the day, nothing is promised. You can do everything right and have the perfect recipe or formula, but it still may not work out. We are going to do whatever it takes to put ourselves in the best position possible at the end of the season.”