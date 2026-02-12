Jalen Williams entered Wednesday overcoming a hamstring injury before facing the Phoenix Suns. But he suffered a new NBA Injury ailment following a hot start with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williams looked like he reaggravated that same injury. Yet he opted to finish out shooting a free throw before heading back to the locker room.

Jalen Williams then proceeded to miss his first FG in the next play, and asked to be subbed out. Williams made his way to the locker room right away. https://t.co/YchQpVZBan — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2026

Williams walked out having scored 28 points in 20 minutes of action. That output spearheaded the 136-109 romp by the world champion Thunder.

But again, the NBA champion's health has resurfaced into question. Fans are wondering if this newest lower leg injury will force him to miss even more extensive action.

Jalen Williams honored before Thunder vs. Suns

Williams received a jersey retirement ceremony before the game.

His high school Perry High in Gilbert, Az., honored him by raising his jersey. Even his entire OKC teammates attended the event.

“I didn't think none of that would happen. It wasn't even a thought,” Williams said regarding his high school retiring his uniform. “So, that definitely brings it a lot into perspective. Just how much it means to me and my family, and there's a legacy involved in that. Then, having my brother go to that same high school, and for him to win their first two rings ever, in the program, is really cool.

“It's something that kind of goes by,” Williams continued. “I don't really think about it. But yesterday definitely brought me back down to earth a little bit. Kind of reminding me of how far I've come.”

The Thunder have created quite the team-oriented atmosphere during their string of dominance. Now OKC must rally around Williams one more time amid this latest setback.