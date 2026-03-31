The Tennessee Titans’ 2026 NFL Draft guide is here as the team gets ready for the annual selection meeting. Ahead of this crucial week, let’s look at the Titans’ draft picks, what their biggest needs are, who they might target, and their recent draft history. The draft this year is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with Round 1 kicking off on April 23. Rounds 2 and 3 happen on April 24. The festivities wrap up with Rounds 4-7 on April 25.

Titans’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

The Titans have a strong place with the No. 4 spot. They don’t have to worry about a quarterback this year, so the Raiders likely taking Fernando Mendoza strengthens the Titans’ position.

And if one of the other teams in front of them, the Jets or the Cardinals, takes an offensive lineman, the Titans may have a very difficult time deciding what to do.

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 2, 35

Round 3, 66

Round 4, 101

Round 5, 142

Round 5, 144

Round 6, 184

Round 6, 194

Round 7, 225

Titans’ 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

RB: If Jeremiyah Love is still on the board at No. 4, how could the Titans pass on him? The only wild card is the new head coach, Robert Saleh. Will he push the organization to go after a potential defensive star?

Love brings star potential to an organization devoid of such a bright light for several seasons. It’s hard to find detractors out there. But some observers have noticed he got shut down several times in big games over his career. Was that on him, or the team?

Love’s speed is the first element, according to Pro Football Focus. But there’s more.

“His footwork is excellent and impressively quick, with good contact balance despite a larger frame than expected for his kind of speed,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “He is also a natural receiver. As more of a speed back, some of the power elements in his game can be inconsistent, but nothing glaring. As a blocker, he has some fundamental lapses, such as lunging and dipping his head, though he also shows some solid reps.”

The Titans would enter the season with Tony Pollard as RB1. He’s not bad, but he’s not elite, either. Tyjae Spears provides a workable backup.

WR: There are questions for the Titans at receiver as well. They have Calvin Ridley, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Elic Ayomanor at the top, with Chimere Dike provided intersting support behind them.

So, there’s a reason to believe the Titans could consider a first-round receiver. But would Carnell Tate of Ohio State move the needle at that high of a pick.

Tate should at least be in the conversation, according to ESPN, where Matt Miller has him going at No. 6 to the Browns.

“Tate is the next man up in the talented Ohio State pipeline of receivers, and the sure-handed 6-foot-2 receiver had just one drop last season,” Miller wrote.

Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State and Makai Lemon of USC are also in the high first-round mix. But neither of those guys would likely be on the Titans’ radar.

EDGE: Here’s where things get sticky between offense and defense for the Titans. If Saleh believes there is a game-changing defensive player still on the board, will he push the Titans away from love?

The possible choices that could sway the Titans from Love are Arvell Reese (Ohio State) and Rueben Bain Jr. of Miami. It seems like Reese is a no-doubt legitimate future standout. But PFF isn’t all-in at this point.

“Reese is currently projected as the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets, but there are still questions about how he’ll translate to the next level,” Max Chadwick wrote. “For starters, will he be a linebacker, an edge defender, or some combination of the two? Many believe he can make the transition from off-ball linebacker to edge defender like Micah Parsons, Abdul Carter, and Jalon Walker have. However, Reese’s 13% pass-rush win rate this year was still significantly lower than all of them had in their last collegiate seasons.”

Safety: Caleb Downs complicates the issue further. It’s hard to find observers who don’t like his game, including those on NFL.com

“Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s fluent in man or zone over the first two levels and is rarely fooled by play-action or misdirection. While he’s quick to close and strike underneath, there are hints of caution that prevent him from making more plays on the football. Downs isn’t the biggest, fastest, or most versatile player, but he consistently puts his stamp on games.”

So size is a little bit of a concern. But Downs is also the type of player who could fit beautifully with Saleh’s defensive approach.

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

2025: QB Cam Ward, Miami (Rd 1, pick 1)

2024: OL JC Latham, Alabama (Round 1, 7)

2023: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (Round 1, 11)

2022: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas (Round 1, 18)

2021: DB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech (Round 1, 22)

2020: T Isaiah Wilson, Georgia (Round 1, 29)

The Titans have tried to build their offense over the last four years. And now they’ve hired a defensive coach. Will this mean a shift in draft strategy? They haven’t hit big time with any of their picks over the last five years. However, Latham and Skoronski have provided full-time starting roles.

General manager Mike Borgonzi needs to have a home-run draft if the Titans are going to find their footing back toward respectability. And the team must find first-year contributors to give Saleh a fighting chance to get the team out of its recent struggles.