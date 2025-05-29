After a series filled with ups, downs, and historic performances, the Oklahoma City Thunder have officially become the Western Conference Champions, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in a pivotal Game 5 at the Paycom Center.

The Thunder threw more at the T-Wolves than they could handle, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in another MVP-caliber performance, and in the end, Mark Daigneault was given his flowers for a job well done.

After the final results were tallied, Daigneault was asked what it meant to take his Thunder to the NBA finals, with the head coach noting that he's incredibly proud of his players… at least until they started throwing towels at him Nick Gallo style, as noted by Dailey Thunder's Brandon Rahbar.

“These guys are uncommon. They do everything right,” Daigneault declared. “They're high character… they're idiots.”

Article Continues Below
Related Oklahoma City Thunder News
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault shares big moment with Sam Presti after Game 5 winTroy Finnegan ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adds to Timberwolves woes with MVP 2-way playJedd Pagaduan ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Chet Holmgren sets franchise record as Thunder clinches 2025 NBA Finals berthLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters Wilt territory with Game 5 masterpieceRichard Pereira ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first quarter in game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2025 WCF MVP after sending Timberwolves homeScotty White ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) steals the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Fans roast Timberwolves’ Julius Randle for pathetic half vs. ThunderRichard Pereira ·

Now granted, did Daigneault really think he would get his team to the NBA Finals without being awarded with a few towels and a backward cap for his troubles? To this Thunder team, that's the highest compliment a coach, player, or broadcaster can receive.

With the Western Conference locked up, the Thunder now have to wait and see who will join them in the NBA Finals, as the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are still duking it out in the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Pacers secure the win in Game 5, then all that will be left to do for the NBA to schedule how the series will shake out, but if the Knicks fight back, taking the game to six or even seven, the Thunder may once again get to take an extended break as they recoup and reload for their first finals trip since 2012.

After taking care of the Memphis Grizzlies in four games back in April, the Thunder lost Game 1 to the Denver Nuggets 121-119. If they get an extended break before the NBA Finals, they may again have to fight off the rust to ensure they bring back the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for the first time in franchise history