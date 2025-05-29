After a series filled with ups, downs, and historic performances, the Oklahoma City Thunder have officially become the Western Conference Champions, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in a pivotal Game 5 at the Paycom Center.

The Thunder threw more at the T-Wolves than they could handle, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in another MVP-caliber performance, and in the end, Mark Daigneault was given his flowers for a job well done.

After the final results were tallied, Daigneault was asked what it meant to take his Thunder to the NBA finals, with the head coach noting that he's incredibly proud of his players… at least until they started throwing towels at him Nick Gallo style, as noted by Dailey Thunder's Brandon Rahbar.

“These guys are uncommon. They do everything right,” Daigneault declared. “They're high character… they're idiots.”

Mark Daigneault getting the Nick Gallo treatment: pic.twitter.com/H3fVNHOLkh — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now granted, did Daigneault really think he would get his team to the NBA Finals without being awarded with a few towels and a backward cap for his troubles? To this Thunder team, that's the highest compliment a coach, player, or broadcaster can receive.

With the Western Conference locked up, the Thunder now have to wait and see who will join them in the NBA Finals, as the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are still duking it out in the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Pacers secure the win in Game 5, then all that will be left to do for the NBA to schedule how the series will shake out, but if the Knicks fight back, taking the game to six or even seven, the Thunder may once again get to take an extended break as they recoup and reload for their first finals trip since 2012.

After taking care of the Memphis Grizzlies in four games back in April, the Thunder lost Game 1 to the Denver Nuggets 121-119. If they get an extended break before the NBA Finals, they may again have to fight off the rust to ensure they bring back the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for the first time in franchise history