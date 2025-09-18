Heavy lies the crown, as the adage goes. That couldn't be truer for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder. As they prepare for their title defense in the upcoming season, the pressure will only mount.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in particular, will be under intense scrutiny after leading the Thunder to the crown last season and winning his first MVP and Finals MVP trophies. He also earned his first scoring title.

The jokes about him getting a lot of free throws will grow louder. He has been mocked as the “Free Throw Merchant.” Last season, SGA averaged 8.8 free throw attempts per outing. It increased to 9.1 free throw shots per game in the NBA Finals, where the Thunder faced the Indiana Pacers.

Gilgeous-Alexander's nemesis in the series, Andrew Nembhard, was asked if the Thunder star has a “nice whistle” from the referees. While the Pacers guard acknowledged that SGA shoots a lot of free throws, he understood the dynamics of it.

“I think he shoots more free throws, doesn’t he? I don’t know if he gets a ‘nice whistle.' I mean, he also drives (to the lane). I think he leads the league in drives or something like that. So he’s in the position to get fouled the most too,” said Nembhard on “Hello and Welcome.”

“I don’t necessarily think he’s baiting or anything. I think he gets fouled a lot of the time.”

Gilgeous-Alexander had to deal with Nembhard's pesky defense throughout the series, which went the distance. He leaned on his strengths and took advantage of his ability to get to the line to fend off the Pacers.

He had also simply shrugged off the criticisms about his free throw attempts, saying he “sees it as a compliment.”

“In terms of the label, I don’t care. Never cared. I’ve said this before. I’ve shot more free throws in past seasons than I did this season. Because we’re on the top of people’s radar, it’s a little more noticeable,” said the 27-year-old guard in May.

SGA will face even tougher defensive schemes in the upcoming campaign, as the rest of the NBA will look to steal the throne from the Thunder.