The NBA Trade Deadline has passed, and the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Jared McCain in a four-team deal. Additionally, they have brought in the son of a college hoops legend after the trade deadline, according to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel.

“The Thunder have signed Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract, effectively waiving Chris Youngblood,” Siegel wrote on X.

Boeheim has primarily played in the G-League, averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and five assists per game for the OKC Blue. The undrafted player has played 20 NBA games since the 2022-23 season, averaging 2.5 points per game. Boheim is the son of Jim Boeheim, the legendary college basketball coach. His father is one of the best coaches in NCAA history and led Syracuse to the 2003 NCAA National Championship.

The younger Boheim even played for his father from 2018 to 2022 and was one of the team's better scorers. However, he went undrafted and has bounced around the NBA and the G League since. The likely plan is for Boheim to continue playing in the G League, with the expectation that he will come up for select games when the Thunder need him.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out through the All-Star Break, the Thunder might need reinforcements. Additionally, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein are out for an extended period, which could force the team to shuffle its lineup. If the Thunder are forced to play without all three for an extended period, it could create opportunities for Boheim. The deal with the Thunder will allow him to get minutes in the G League, while being ready for a call-up when the team needs him.