The New York Mets received a hopeful Francisco Lindor injury update during Spring Training, strengthening belief in his Opening Day return. The 5x All-Star played catch and now aims to take batting practice next. That step matters. The Mets need their star shortstop ready as Opening Day is closing in. Spring Training already tested the Mets roster after Lindor's injury shook early plans.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that Lindor’s progress is a “good sign,” especially for a player known for quick recoveries. After surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his left hand, uncertainty surrounded his timeline. Now there is visible momentum. And inside the Mets clubhouse, optimism is building.

An offseason of change brought renewed energy to New York. The Mets believed they were trending up. Then the procedure disrupted camp. Manager Carlos Mendoza said, via MLB insider Mark Feinsand, that Lindor could return by Opening Day, though it remains “too early” to guarantee it. That caution is fair. Hamate injuries can impact grip strength and power. Timing at the plate is fragile. Still, playing catch is progress. Batting practice would be a louder statement.

Why Lindor’s presence changes everything for the Mets

Last season, Lindor hit .267/.346/.466 with 31 home runs and 86 RBI. The lineup ran through him. The infield trusted him. And under the stadium lights, his energy set the tone. The Mets are simply different when he plays.

His offseason brought another setback, momentarily clouding the Francisco Lindor injury return timeline. Lindor expected to captain Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but five weeks before the tournament, the WBC’s insurance agency ruled him ineligible. The reason was a right elbow debridement procedure in October 2025 that made him uninsurable. It was a tough break. Another reminder that recovery rarely follows a straight line.

Now the focus narrows to one date. Opening Day. One clean round of batting practice could silence the doubt. Citi Field will be waiting.

Will Francisco Lindor answer the call when the lights come on?