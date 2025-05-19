As the Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to the Western Conference Finals after beating the Denver Nuggets, the city's police department poked fun at the team that lost in seven games. With the Thunder seeming to have the winning formula, on their way to a hopeful championship run, the Oklahoma City Police Department decided to join in the celebration.

The Oklahoma City Police Department took to social media to play fun with star Nikola Jokic's nickname, which is “Joker,” referencing the iconic villain from DC Comics, the archenemy of Batman. On their X, formerly Twitter account, they would post a picture from the 2008 Batman movie “The Dark Knight” where Jokic's head is on the Joker's body, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's head is on Batman.

Speaking of Gilgeous-Alexander, it will be an emotional conference finals as he'll face his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Minnesota.

“It'll be very fun. It's hard to even explain,” Gilgeous-Alexander said via the team's YouTube page. “If you know how close we are, he's literally like my second brother. He's been through every stage of life with me, picking up a basketball to going to prep school to making the NBA; we've gone through every situation together. For both of us to be where we are is special. To compete against each other is even more special. But I am trying to take his head off, for sure. Completely.”

The Thunder look to keep their winning ways against the Timberwolves

It was a commanding Game 7 win for the Thunder as they beat the Nuggets 125-93, led by Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 35 points. It would also be a bounce-back game for star Jalen Williams, who has had a relatively underwhelming series but scored 24 points on an efficient 10 of 17 shooting from the field, garnering praise from Gilgeous-Alexander, according to ClutchPoints' Josue Pavon.

“Dub was a big reason for our little stretch of the lead in the second quarter. It gave us momentum,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “His growth as a basketball player, obviously, we've seen it all year. But his growth mentally has been more impressive to me. He wouldn’t have played the way he played today last year, and I know that 100 percent. And to see him take that step forward is a really proud moment for me.

“Just knowing what he goes through on a day-to-day basis, knowing where he comes from, Gilgeous-Alexander continued. “That's really my brother. And to see him get better in those areas, it's special. It's fun. It makes this whole experience a little more special.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when asked about Jalen Williams’ bounce-back performance in Game 7: “His growth mentally… He wouldn’t have played the way he played today last year and I know that 100 percent. To see him take that step forward is a really proud moment for me” pic.twitter.com/iw5hsqcZDC — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet



At any rate, the Western Conference Finals is now set as Oklahoma City will face the Timberwolves, who have been waiting in the shadows after beating the Golden State Warriors in five games.