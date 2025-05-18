The Oklahoma City Thunder had some Game 7 jitters early on at home against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, falling behind by 11 points in the first quarter. But the Thunder soon settled down and took control of the game with a surge late in the second quarter and into the third quarter. The end result was a 125-93 blowout to set up a Western Conference Finals showdown against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With an injured Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun providing an early spark, the Nuggets rolled out to a 21-10 lead midway through the opening quarter. OKC couldn't hit the broad side of a barn from the outside and couldn't stop fouling on the other end. Once the nerves settled, though, the Thunder flexed their muscles and surged ahead. Jalen Williams broke out of his brutal slump and helped turn a 42-41 lead into a 60-46 advantage of halftime. The second half began with a 9-0 OKC run, and the game was never close after that.

Williams scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting, but as usual, it was Shai Gilgeous Alexander who led the Thunder. The presumptive MVP poured in 35 points on an efficient 12-of-19 from the field. Alex Caruso was also huge once again off the bench, racking up 11 points, three assists and three steals while playing admirable defense on Nikola Jokic. Caruso was a team-best plus-40 in 26 minutes.

OKC's elite defense had Denver flustered all game after the early flurry. The Thunder forced 23 Nuggets turnovers and held them to 39.3% shooting. Jokic led Denver with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Gordon did all he could in 25 minutes of action with eight points and 11 rebounds. Braun added 19 points, but Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. couldn't get going.

After a war of a seven-game series, OKC now turns its attention to Minnesota in the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves will be well-rested after dispatching the Golden State Warriors in five games, and Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert and Co. will be a challenge. But the Thunder have to feel good about their title chances after surviving this Nuggets series.